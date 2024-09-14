Un weekend frizzante con Nilüfer Yanya, Tindersticks e Foxing

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’
Indie-soul

2. Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’
Chamber-pop

3. Foxing: ‘Foxing’
Alt-rock

4. Gurriers: ‘Come And See’
Post-punk

5. Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’
Post-punk

6. Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’
College-rock

7. Julie: ‘My Anti-Aircraft Friend’
Noise-rock

8. Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memory Of A Sparklemuffin’
Indie-pop/rock

9. Porches: ‘Shirt’
Indie-rock

10. Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’
Adult-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: London Grammar, Cursive, Chastity, Trentemøller, My Brightest Diamond, Allegra Krieger, Floating Points, Cass McCombs, Colin Stetson, The Jesus Lizard, The Mystery Lights, Dora Jar, TR/ST, Ginger Root, Joel Plaskett, Wendy Eisenberg, Mermaid Chunky.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario