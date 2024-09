Un weekend frizzante con Nilüfer Yanya, Tindersticks e Foxing

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’

Indie-soul

My Method Actor by Nilufer Yanya

2. Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’

Chamber-pop

Soft Tissue by tindersticks

3. Foxing: ‘Foxing’

Alt-rock

Foxing by Foxing

4. Gurriers: ‘Come And See’

Post-punk

Come and See by Gurriers

5. Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’

Post-punk



6. Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’

College-rock

Moon Mirror by Nada Surf

7. Julie: ‘My Anti-Aircraft Friend’

Noise-rock



8. Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memory Of A Sparklemuffin’

Indie-pop/rock

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin by Suki Waterhouse

9. Porches: ‘Shirt’

Indie-rock

Shirt by Porches

10. Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’

Adult-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: London Grammar, Cursive, Chastity, Trentemøller, My Brightest Diamond, Allegra Krieger, Floating Points, Cass McCombs, Colin Stetson, The Jesus Lizard, The Mystery Lights, Dora Jar, TR/ST, Ginger Root, Joel Plaskett, Wendy Eisenberg, Mermaid Chunky.