Un weekend frizzante con Nilüfer Yanya, Tindersticks e Foxing

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’
Indie-soul
2. Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’
Chamber-pop
3. Foxing: ‘Foxing’
Alt-rock
4. Gurriers: ‘Come And See’
Post-punk
5. Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’
Post-punk
6. Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’
College-rock
7. Julie: ‘My Anti-Aircraft Friend’
Noise-rock
8. Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memory Of A Sparklemuffin’
Indie-pop/rock
9. Porches: ‘Shirt’
Indie-rock
10. Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’
Adult-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: London Grammar, Cursive, Chastity, Trentemøller, My Brightest Diamond, Allegra Krieger, Floating Points, Cass McCombs, Colin Stetson, The Jesus Lizard, The Mystery Lights, Dora Jar, TR/ST, Ginger Root, Joel Plaskett, Wendy Eisenberg, Mermaid Chunky.