Un weekend frizzante con Nilüfer Yanya, Tindersticks e Foxing

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’

Indie-soul

<a href="https://niluferyanya.bandcamp.com/album/my-method-actor">My Method Actor by Nilufer Yanya</a>

2. Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’

Chamber-pop

<a href="https://tindersticks.bandcamp.com/album/soft-tissue">Soft Tissue by tindersticks</a>

3. Foxing: ‘Foxing’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://foxingtheband.bandcamp.com/album/foxing">Foxing by Foxing</a>

4. Gurriers: ‘Come And See’

Post-punk

<a href="https://gurriersdub.bandcamp.com/album/come-and-see">Come and See by Gurriers</a>

5. Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’

Post-punk



6. Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’

College-rock

<a href="https://nadasurf.bandcamp.com/album/moon-mirror">Moon Mirror by Nada Surf</a>

7. Julie: ‘My Anti-Aircraft Friend’

Noise-rock

8. Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memory Of A Sparklemuffin’

Indie-pop/rock

<a href="https://sukiwaterhouse.bandcamp.com/album/memoir-of-a-sparklemuffin">Memoir of a Sparklemuffin by Suki Waterhouse</a>

9. Porches: ‘Shirt’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://porchesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/shirt">Shirt by Porches</a>

10. Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’

Adult-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: London Grammar, Cursive, Chastity, Trentemøller, My Brightest Diamond, Allegra Krieger, Floating Points, Cass McCombs, Colin Stetson, The Jesus Lizard, The Mystery Lights, Dora Jar, TR/ST, Ginger Root, Joel Plaskett, Wendy Eisenberg, Mermaid Chunky.