Un po’ di dischi in uscita a luglio ’25

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 luglio 2025

Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’

Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’


The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed’

11 luglio 2025

Allo Darlin’: ‘Bright Nights’

Gwenno: ‘Utopia’

Goon: ‘Dream 3’

Swell Season: ‘Forward’


Wet Leg: ‘Moisturizer’


18 luglio 2025

Alex G: ‘Headlights’


Bille Marten: ‘Dog Eared’


Bush: ‘I Beat Loneliness’


Jade Bird: ‘Who Wants To Talk About Love’


Natalie Bergman: ‘My Home Is Not In This World’

Vines: ‘I’ll Be Here’

We Are Scientists: ‘Qualifying Miles’


25 luglio 2025

Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’

Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’

Night Moves: ‘Double Life’

Post Animal: ‘Iron’

 

