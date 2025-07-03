Un po’ di dischi in uscita a luglio ’25

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 luglio 2025

Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’

<a href="https://doublevirgo.bandcamp.com/album/shakedown">Shakedown by Double Virgo</a>

Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’





The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed’

<a href="https://theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com/album/the-past-is-a-garden-i-never-fed">The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed by The Reds, Pinks & Purples</a>

11 luglio 2025

Allo Darlin’: ‘Bright Nights’

<a href="https://allodarlin.bandcamp.com/album/bright-nights">Bright Nights by Allo Darlin’</a>

Gwenno: ‘Utopia’

<a href="https://gwenno.bandcamp.com/album/utopia">Utopia by Gwenno</a>

Goon: ‘Dream 3’

<a href="https://gooon.bandcamp.com/album/dream-3">Dream 3 by Goon</a>

Swell Season: ‘Forward’





Wet Leg: ‘Moisturizer’

<a href="https://wetleg.bandcamp.com/album/moisturizer">moisturizer by Wet Leg</a>



18 luglio 2025

Alex G: ‘Headlights’





Bille Marten: ‘Dog Eared’





Bush: ‘I Beat Loneliness’





Jade Bird: ‘Who Wants To Talk About Love’





Natalie Bergman: ‘My Home Is Not In This World’

<a href="https://nataliebergman.bandcamp.com/album/my-home-is-not-in-this-world">My Home Is Not In This World by Natalie Bergman</a>

Vines: ‘I’ll Be Here’

<a href="https://vinesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/ill-be-here">I’ll be here by Vines</a>

We Are Scientists: ‘Qualifying Miles’





25 luglio 2025

Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’

<a href="https://store.farcaspian.org/album/autofiction">Autofiction by Far Caspian</a>

Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’

<a href="https://indigodesouza.bandcamp.com/album/precipice">Precipice by Indigo De Souza</a>

Night Moves: ‘Double Life’

<a href="https://nightmoves.bandcamp.com/album/double-life">Double Life by Night Moves</a>

Post Animal: ‘Iron’

<a href="https://postanimal.bandcamp.com/album/iron">Iron by Post Animal</a>