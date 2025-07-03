Un po’ di dischi in uscita a luglio ’25

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
4 luglio 2025
Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’
Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’
The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed’
11 luglio 2025
Allo Darlin’: ‘Bright Nights’
Gwenno: ‘Utopia’
Goon: ‘Dream 3’
Swell Season: ‘Forward’
Wet Leg: ‘Moisturizer’
18 luglio 2025
Alex G: ‘Headlights’
Bille Marten: ‘Dog Eared’
Bush: ‘I Beat Loneliness’
Jade Bird: ‘Who Wants To Talk About Love’
Natalie Bergman: ‘My Home Is Not In This World’
Vines: ‘I’ll Be Here’
We Are Scientists: ‘Qualifying Miles’
25 luglio 2025
Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’
Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’
Night Moves: ‘Double Life’
Post Animal: ‘Iron’