Una settimana di ‘grandi vecchi’ come Dirty Three, Redd Kross e Guided By Voices

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Dirty Three: ‘Love Changes Everything’

Experimental-rock

Love Changes Everything by Dirty Three

2. Redd Kross: ‘Redd Kross’

Alt-rock

Redd Kross by Redd Kross

3. The Folk Implosion: ‘Walk Thru Me’

Alt-folk

Walk Thru Me by The Folk Implosion

4. Washed Out: ‘Notes From A Quiet Life’

Electro-pop

Notes from a Quiet Life by Washed Out

5. Loma: ‘How Will I Live Without A Body?’

Alt-rock

How Will I Live Without a Body? by LOMA

6. Guided By Voices: ‘Strut Of Kings’

Alt-rock

Strut of Kings by Guided By Voices

7. The Felice Brothers: ‘Valley Of Abandoned Songs’

Alt-country

Valley of Abandoned Songs by The Felice Brothers

8. Milly: ‘Your Own Becoming’

Noise-rock

Your Own Becoming by MILLY

9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: ‘South Of Here’

Americana

South of Here by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10. Wilco: ‘Hot Sun Cool Shroud’ EP

Alt-country



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Shackleton & Six Organs Of Admittance, Aaron Frazier, Homeshake, Towa Bird, The Warning, Omar Apollo.