Una settimana di ‘grandi vecchi’ come Dirty Three, Redd Kross e Guided By Voices

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Dirty Three: ‘Love Changes Everything’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://dirtythree.bandcamp.com/album/love-changes-everything">Love Changes Everything by Dirty Three</a>

2. Redd Kross: ‘Redd Kross’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://reddkross.bandcamp.com/album/redd-kross">Redd Kross by Redd Kross</a>

3. The Folk Implosion: ‘Walk Thru Me’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://thefolkimplosion.bandcamp.com/album/walk-thru-me">Walk Thru Me by The Folk Implosion</a>

4. Washed Out: ‘Notes From A Quiet Life’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://washedout.bandcamp.com/album/notes-from-a-quiet-life">Notes from a Quiet Life by Washed Out</a>

5. Loma: ‘How Will I Live Without A Body?’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://lomamusic.bandcamp.com/album/how-will-i-live-without-a-body">How Will I Live Without a Body? by LOMA</a>

6. Guided By Voices: ‘Strut Of Kings’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/strut-of-kings">Strut of Kings by Guided By Voices</a>

7. The Felice Brothers: ‘Valley Of Abandoned Songs’

Alt-country

<a href="https://thefelicebrothers-tl.bandcamp.com/album/valley-of-abandoned-songs-2">Valley of Abandoned Songs by The Felice Brothers</a>

8. Milly: ‘Your Own Becoming’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://millymusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/your-own-becoming">Your Own Becoming by MILLY</a>

9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: ‘South Of Here’

Americana

<a href="https://nathanielrateliffandthenightsweats.bandcamp.com/album/south-of-here">South of Here by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats</a>

10. Wilco: ‘Hot Sun Cool Shroud’ EP

Alt-country



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Shackleton & Six Organs Of Admittance, Aaron Frazier, Homeshake, Towa Bird, The Warning, Omar Apollo.