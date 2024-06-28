Una settimana di ‘grandi vecchi’ come Dirty Three, Redd Kross e Guided By Voices

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Dirty Three: ‘Love Changes Everything’
Experimental-rock
2. Redd Kross: ‘Redd Kross’
Alt-rock
3. The Folk Implosion: ‘Walk Thru Me’
Alt-folk
4. Washed Out: ‘Notes From A Quiet Life’
Electro-pop
5. Loma: ‘How Will I Live Without A Body?’
Alt-rock
6. Guided By Voices: ‘Strut Of Kings’
Alt-rock
7. The Felice Brothers: ‘Valley Of Abandoned Songs’
Alt-country
8. Milly: ‘Your Own Becoming’
Noise-rock
9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: ‘South Of Here’
Americana
10. Wilco: ‘Hot Sun Cool Shroud’ EP
Alt-country
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Shackleton & Six Organs Of Admittance, Aaron Frazier, Homeshake, Towa Bird, The Warning, Omar Apollo.