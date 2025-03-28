LE ULTIME

Weekend prestigioso con Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Destroyer e CocoRosie

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’
Indie-folk

2. Perfume Genius: ‘Glory’
Baroque-pop

3. Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’
Soft-rock

4. CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’
Alt-pop

5. Spellling: ‘Portrait Of My Heart’
Avant-pop

6. Sacred Paws: ‘Jump Into Life’
Indie-pop

7. Deafheaven: ‘Lonely People With Power’
Black-gaze

8. Girlpuppy: ‘Sweetness’
Noise-pop

9. Mumford & Sons: ‘Rashmere’
Soft-folk

10. The Darkness: ‘Dreams On Toast’
Hard-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Wallows, Hannah Cohen, Yukimi, Great Grandpa, Bria Salmena.

 

