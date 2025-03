Weekend prestigioso con Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Destroyer e CocoRosie

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’

Indie-folk

Forever is a Feeling by Lucy Dacus

2. Perfume Genius: ‘Glory’

Baroque-pop

Glory by Perfume Genius

3. Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’

Soft-rock

Dan’s Boogie by Destroyer

4. CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’

Alt-pop

Little Death Wishes by CocoRosie

5. Spellling: ‘Portrait Of My Heart’

Avant-pop

Portrait of My Heart by SPELLLING

6. Sacred Paws: ‘Jump Into Life’

Indie-pop

Jump Into Life by SACRED PAWS

7. Deafheaven: ‘Lonely People With Power’

Black-gaze



8. Girlpuppy: ‘Sweetness’

Noise-pop

Sweetness by girlpuppy

9. Mumford & Sons: ‘Rashmere’

Soft-folk



10. The Darkness: ‘Dreams On Toast’

Hard-rock

Dreams on Toast by The Darkness

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Wallows, Hannah Cohen, Yukimi, Great Grandpa, Bria Salmena.