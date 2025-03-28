Weekend prestigioso con Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Destroyer e CocoRosie

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://lucydacus.bandcamp.com/album/forever-is-a-feeling">Forever is a Feeling by Lucy Dacus</a>

2. Perfume Genius: ‘Glory’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://perfumegenius.bandcamp.com/album/glory">Glory by Perfume Genius</a>

3. Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://destroyer.bandcamp.com/album/dans-boogie">Dan’s Boogie by Destroyer</a>

4. CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://cocorosiemusic.bandcamp.com/album/little-death-wishes">Little Death Wishes by CocoRosie</a>

5. Spellling: ‘Portrait Of My Heart’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://spellling.bandcamp.com/album/portrait-of-my-heart">Portrait of My Heart by SPELLLING</a>

6. Sacred Paws: ‘Jump Into Life’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://sacredpaws.bandcamp.com/album/jump-into-life">Jump Into Life by SACRED PAWS</a>

7. Deafheaven: ‘Lonely People With Power’

Black-gaze



8. Girlpuppy: ‘Sweetness’

Noise-pop

<a href="https://girlpuppy.bandcamp.com/album/sweetness">Sweetness by girlpuppy</a>

9. Mumford & Sons: ‘Rashmere’

Soft-folk

10. The Darkness: ‘Dreams On Toast’

Hard-rock

<a href="https://theactualdarkness.bandcamp.com/album/dreams-on-toast">Dreams on Toast by The Darkness</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Wallows, Hannah Cohen, Yukimi, Great Grandpa, Bria Salmena.