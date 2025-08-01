Ci sono quelli di Wisp, Armed e Warlocks tra i dischi del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’

Shoegaze



2. The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’

Avant-rock

<a href="https://theneweves.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-eve-is-rising">The New Eve Is Rising by The New Eves</a>

3. The Warlocks: ‘The Manic Excessive Sounds Of’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://thewarlocks.bandcamp.com/album/the-manic-excessive-sounds-of">The Manic Excessive Sounds Of by The Warlocks</a>

4. Hayley Williams: ’17 New Songs’

Alt-pop



5. The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’

Hardcore-punk

<a href="https://thearmed.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-is-here-and-everything-needs-to-be-destroyed">THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED by The Armed</a>

6. Everything Else: ‘Another One Making Clouds’

Dream-rock

<a href="https://bigpotatorecords.bandcamp.com/album/another-one-making-clouds">Another One Making Clouds by Everything Else</a>

7. Emily Hines: ‘These Days’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://emilyhines.bandcamp.com/album/these-days">These Days by Emily Hines</a>

8. The Unknowns: ‘Looking From The Outside’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://theunknowns4.bandcamp.com/album/looking-from-the-outside">Looking From the Outside by The Unknowns</a>

9. Retail Drugs: ‘Reckless Driving’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://retaildrugs.bandcamp.com/album/reckless-driving">rECKless dRIVing by Retail Drugs</a>

10. Gingerbee: ‘Apairy’ EP

Experimental-punk

<a href="https://gingerbee.bandcamp.com/album/apiary">Apiary by Gingerbee</a>