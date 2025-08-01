Ci sono quelli di Wisp, Armed e Warlocks tra i dischi del weekend

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’
Shoegaze

2. The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’
Avant-rock

3. The Warlocks: ‘The Manic Excessive Sounds Of’
Psych-rock

4. Hayley Williams: ’17 New Songs’
Alt-pop

5. The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’
Hardcore-punk

6. Everything Else: ‘Another One Making Clouds’
Dream-rock

7. Emily Hines: ‘These Days’
Indie-folk

8. The Unknowns: ‘Looking From The Outside’
Garage-rock

9. Retail Drugs: ‘Reckless Driving’
Noise-rock

10. Gingerbee: ‘Apairy’ EP
Experimental-punk

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario