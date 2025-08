Ci sono quelli di Wisp, Armed e Warlocks tra i dischi del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’

Shoegaze



2. The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’

Avant-rock

The New Eve Is Rising by The New Eves

3. The Warlocks: ‘The Manic Excessive Sounds Of’

Psych-rock

The Manic Excessive Sounds Of by The Warlocks

4. Hayley Williams: ’17 New Songs’

Alt-pop



5. The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’

Hardcore-punk

THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED by The Armed

6. Everything Else: ‘Another One Making Clouds’

Dream-rock

Another One Making Clouds by Everything Else

7. Emily Hines: ‘These Days’

Indie-folk

These Days by Emily Hines

8. The Unknowns: ‘Looking From The Outside’

Garage-rock

Looking From the Outside by The Unknowns

9. Retail Drugs: ‘Reckless Driving’

Noise-rock

rECKless dRIVing by Retail Drugs

10. Gingerbee: ‘Apairy’ EP

Experimental-punk

Apiary by Gingerbee