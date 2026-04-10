Wu Lyf e My New Band Believe tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wu Lyf: ‘A Wave That Will Never Break’

Art-rock

<a href="https://wulyf.bandcamp.com/album/a-wave-that-will-never-break">A Wave That Will Never Break by WU LYF</a>

2. My New Band Believe: ‘My New Band Believe’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://mynewbandbelieve.bandcamp.com/album/my-new-band-believe">My New Band Believe by My New Band Believe</a>

3. Lime Garden: ‘Maybe Not Tonight’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://limegarden.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-not-tonight">Maybe Not Tonight by Lime Garden</a>

4. Pictish Trail: ‘Life Slime’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://pictishtrail.bandcamp.com/album/life-slime">Life Slime by Pictish Trail</a>

5. Hannah Lew: ‘Hannah Lew’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://hannahlew.bandcamp.com/album/hannah-lew-2">Hannah Lew by Hannah Lew</a>

6. Love Rarely: ‘Pain Travels’

Math-rock

<a href="https://loverarely.bandcamp.com/album/pain-travels">Pain Travels by Love Rarely</a>

7. Gretel: ‘Squish’

Grunge-pop



8. Les Imprimès: ‘Fading Forward’

Indie-soul

<a href="https://lesimprimes.bandcamp.com/album/fading-forward">Fading Forward by Les Imprimés</a>

9. Brown Horse: ‘Total Dive’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://brownhorse.bandcamp.com/album/total-dive">Total Dive by Brown Horse</a>

10. Juni Habel: ‘Evergreen In Your Mind’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://junihabel.bandcamp.com/album/evergreen-in-your-mind">Evergreen In Your Mind by Juni Habel</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Itch, Sparkler, Holly Humberstone, Enter Shikari, Squarepusher, Joe Jackson, Steve Gunn (EP).