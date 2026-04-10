Wu Lyf e My New Band Believe tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Wu Lyf: ‘A Wave That Will Never Break’
Art-rock
2. My New Band Believe: ‘My New Band Believe’
Baroque-pop
3. Lime Garden: ‘Maybe Not Tonight’
Indie-rock
4. Pictish Trail: ‘Life Slime’
Psych-pop
5. Hannah Lew: ‘Hannah Lew’
Synth-pop
6. Love Rarely: ‘Pain Travels’
Math-rock
7. Gretel: ‘Squish’
Grunge-pop
8. Les Imprimès: ‘Fading Forward’
Indie-soul
9. Brown Horse: ‘Total Dive’
Folk-rock
10. Juni Habel: ‘Evergreen In Your Mind’
Indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Itch, Sparkler, Holly Humberstone, Enter Shikari, Squarepusher, Joe Jackson, Steve Gunn (EP).