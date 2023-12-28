I dischi in uscita a gennaio 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
5 gennaio 2024
Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’
12 gennaio 2024
Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’
Marika Hackman: ‘Big Time’
Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’
The Vaccines: ‘Pick Up Full Of Carnations’
19 gennaio 2024
Black Grape: ‘Orange Head’
Green Day: ‘Saviors’
Packs: ‘Melt The Honey’
Sleater-Kinney: ‘Little Rope’
26 gennaio 2023
Courting: ‘New Last Name’
Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’
Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’
Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’
Kula Shaker: ‘Natural Magick’