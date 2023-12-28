I dischi in uscita a gennaio 2024

Scritto il

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

5 gennaio 2024

Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’

12 gennaio 2024

Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’

Marika Hackman: ‘Big Time’

Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’

The Vaccines: ‘Pick Up Full Of Carnations’

19 gennaio 2024

Black Grape: ‘Orange Head’

Green Day: ‘Saviors’

Packs: ‘Melt The Honey’

Sleater-Kinney: ‘Little Rope’

26 gennaio 2023

Courting: ‘New Last Name’

Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’

Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’

Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’

Kula Shaker: ‘Natural Magick’

Tapir!: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decrepit Mountain’

The Smile: ‘Wall Of Eyes’

Torres: ‘What An Enormous Room’

Ty Segall: ‘Three Bells’

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario