I dischi in uscita a gennaio 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

5 gennaio 2024

Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/letter-to-self">Letter To Self by SPRINTS</a>

12 gennaio 2024

Bill Ryder-Jones: ‘Iechyd Da’

<a href="https://billryderjonesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/iechyd-da">Iechyd Da by Bill Ryder-Jones</a>

Marika Hackman: ‘Big Time’

Shed Seven: ‘A Matter Of Time’

<a href="https://shedseven.bandcamp.com/album/a-matter-of-time">A Matter of Time by Shed Seven</a>

The Vaccines: ‘Pick Up Full Of Carnations’

<a href="https://thevaccinesuk.bandcamp.com/album/pick-up-full-of-pink-carnations">Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations by The Vaccines</a>

19 gennaio 2024

Black Grape: ‘Orange Head’

Green Day: ‘Saviors’

Packs: ‘Melt The Honey’

<a href="https://packstheband.bandcamp.com/album/melt-the-honey">Melt the Honey by PACKS</a>

Sleater-Kinney: ‘Little Rope’

<a href="https://sleaterkinney.bandcamp.com/album/little-rope">Little Rope by Sleater-Kinney</a>

26 gennaio 2023

Courting: ‘New Last Name’

<a href="https://courtingband.bandcamp.com/album/new-last-name">New Last Name by Courting</a>

Future Islands: ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’

<a href="https://futureislands.bandcamp.com/album/people-who-aren-t-there-anymore">People Who Aren’t There Anymore by Future Islands</a>

Gruff Rhys: ‘Sadness Set Me Free’

<a href="https://gruffrhys.bandcamp.com/album/sadness-sets-me-free">Sadness Sets Me Free by Gruff Rhys</a>

Katy Kirby: ‘Blue Raspberry’

<a href="https://katykirbyon.bandcamp.com/album/blue-raspberry">Blue Raspberry by Katy Kirby</a>

Kula Shaker: ‘Natural Magick’

Tapir!: ‘The Pilgrim, Their God And The King Of My Decrepit Mountain’

<a href="https://tapir-exclamation-mark.bandcamp.com/album/the-pilgrim-their-god-and-the-king-of-my-decrepit-mountain">The Pilgrim, Their God and The King Of My Decrepit Mountain by Tapir!</a>

The Smile: ‘Wall Of Eyes’

<a href="https://thesmile.bandcamp.com/album/wall-of-eyes">Wall Of Eyes by The Smile</a>

Torres: ‘What An Enormous Room’

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/what-an-enormous-room">What an enormous room by TORRES</a>

Ty Segall: ‘Three Bells’