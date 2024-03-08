Le uscite del weekend con Kim Gordon, Meatbodies e Bleachers

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli in uscita oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Kim Gordon: ‘The Collective’
Experimental-rock
2. Meatbodies: ‘Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom’
Garage-rock
3. Bleachers: ‘Bleachers’
Indie-pop/rock
4. The Hanging Stars: ‘On A Golden Shore’
Psych-folk
5. Tomato Flower: ‘No’
Psych-pop
6. C Turtle: ‘Expensive Thrills’
Noise-rock
7. Real Farmer: ‘Compare What’s There’
Post-punk
8. Lamplight: ‘Lamplight’
Art-folk
9. Charles Moothart: ‘Black Holes Don’t Choke’
Fuzz-rock
10. The Klittens: ‘Butter’ EP
Indie-pop