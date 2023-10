Boygenius, Geese e Squirrel Flower tra le uscite della settimana

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo fine settimana, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Boygenius: ‘The Rest’ EP

indie-folk

the rest ep by boygenius

2. Geese: ‘4D Country’ EP

art-rock

4D Country by Geese

3. Squirrel Flower: ‘Tomorrow’s Fire’

noise-folk

Tomorrow’s Fire by Squirrel Flower

4. Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’

art-rock

Zuma 85 by Allah-Las

5. The Drums: ‘Jonny’

power-pop

Jonny by The Drums

6. The Menzingers: ‘Some Of It Was True’

power-folk

Some Of It Was True by The Menzingers

7. Goat: ‘Medicine’

psych-rock

Medicine by Goat

8. Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’

indie-folk/pop

Performances by Land of Talk

9. Metric: ‘Formentera II’

synth-pop

10. Spencer Krug: ‘I Just Drew This Knife’

prog-rock

I Just Drew This Knife by Spencer Krug

Potete ascoltare anche: L’Rain, Holly Humberstone, Melanie De Biasio, The Streets, †††, Creeper, Mondo Generator, Yukon Blonde, Maple Glider, Helena Deland, Gotts Street Park, Mali Velasquez, Coma Girls, A Beacon School, Peter Kernel, Dream Nails, Vacant Lots.