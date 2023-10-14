Boygenius, Geese e Squirrel Flower tra le uscite della settimana

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo fine settimana, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Boygenius: ‘The Rest’ EP
indie-folk
2. Geese: ‘4D Country’ EP
art-rock
3. Squirrel Flower: ‘Tomorrow’s Fire’
noise-folk
4. Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’
art-rock
5. The Drums: ‘Jonny’
power-pop
6. The Menzingers: ‘Some Of It Was True’
power-folk
7. Goat: ‘Medicine’
psych-rock
8. Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’
indie-folk/pop
9. Metric: ‘Formentera II’
synth-pop
10. Spencer Krug: ‘I Just Drew This Knife’
prog-rock
Potete ascoltare anche: L’Rain, Holly Humberstone, Melanie De Biasio, The Streets, †††, Creeper, Mondo Generator, Yukon Blonde, Maple Glider, Helena Deland, Gotts Street Park, Mali Velasquez, Coma Girls, A Beacon School, Peter Kernel, Dream Nails, Vacant Lots.