Boygenius, Geese e Squirrel Flower tra le uscite della settimana

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo fine settimana, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Boygenius: ‘The Rest’ EP

indie-folk

<a href="https://xboygeniusx.bandcamp.com/album/the-rest-ep">the rest ep by boygenius</a>

2. Geese: ‘4D Country’ EP

art-rock

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/4d-country">4D Country by Geese</a>

3. Squirrel Flower: ‘Tomorrow’s Fire’

noise-folk

<a href="https://squirrelflower.bandcamp.com/album/tomorrow-s-fire">Tomorrow’s Fire by Squirrel Flower</a>

4. Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’

art-rock

<a href="https://allah-las.bandcamp.com/album/zuma-85">Zuma 85 by Allah-Las</a>

5. The Drums: ‘Jonny’

power-pop

<a href="https://wearethedrums.bandcamp.com/album/jonny">Jonny by The Drums</a>

6. The Menzingers: ‘Some Of It Was True’

power-folk

<a href="https://themenzingers.bandcamp.com/album/some-of-it-was-true">Some Of It Was True by The Menzingers</a>

7. Goat: ‘Medicine’

psych-rock

<a href="https://goat.bandcamp.com/album/medicine">Medicine by Goat</a>

8. Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’

indie-folk/pop

<a href="https://landoftalk.bandcamp.com/album/performances">Performances by Land of Talk</a>

9. Metric: ‘Formentera II’

synth-pop

10. Spencer Krug: ‘I Just Drew This Knife’

prog-rock

<a href="https://pronouncedkroog.bandcamp.com/album/i-just-drew-this-knife">I Just Drew This Knife by Spencer Krug</a>

Potete ascoltare anche: L’Rain, Holly Humberstone, Melanie De Biasio, The Streets, †††, Creeper, Mondo Generator, Yukon Blonde, Maple Glider, Helena Deland, Gotts Street Park, Mali Velasquez, Coma Girls, A Beacon School, Peter Kernel, Dream Nails, Vacant Lots.