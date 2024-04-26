St. Vincent, Owen e Fat White Family tra i dischi fuori oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’
Art-rock
2. Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’
Emo-folk
3. Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’
Experimental-rock
4. Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’
Indie-folk
5. Hovvdy: ‘Hovvdy’
Indie-pop
6. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’
Alt-folk
7. Sega Bodega: ‘Dennis’
Electronica
8. Ellis: ‘No Place That Feels Like’
Dream-pop
9. Babehoven: ‘What’s Here In You’
Bedroom-folk
10. Thom Yorke: ‘Confidenza’ OST
Ambient-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Zutons, Porij, Justice, Pet Shop Boys, Bullion, Microwave, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand.