St. Vincent, Owen e Fat White Family tra i dischi fuori oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’

Art-rock

<a href="https://stvincent.bandcamp.com/album/all-born-screaming-2">All Born Screaming by st. vincent</a>

2. Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’

Emo-folk

<a href="https://owenmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-falls-of-sioux">The Falls of Sioux by Owen</a>

3. Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://fatwhitefamily.bandcamp.com/album/forgiveness-is-yours">Forgiveness Is Yours by Fat White Family</a>

4. Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://ironandwine.bandcamp.com/album/light-verse">Light Verse by Iron & Wine</a>

5. Hovvdy: ‘Hovvdy’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://hovvdy.bandcamp.com/album/hovvdy">Hovvdy by Hovvdy</a>

6. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://sixorgansofadmittance.bandcamp.com/album/time-is-glass">Time is Glass by Six Organs of Admittance</a>

7. Sega Bodega: ‘Dennis’

Electronica

<a href="https://segabodega.bandcamp.com/album/dennis-2">Dennis by Sega Bodega</a>

8. Ellis: ‘No Place That Feels Like’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://ellissongs.bandcamp.com/album/no-place-that-feels-like">no place that feels like by Ellis</a>

9. Babehoven: ‘What’s Here In You’

Bedroom-folk

<a href="https://babehoven.bandcamp.com/album/waters-here-in-you-2">Water’s Here In You by Babehoven</a>

10. Thom Yorke: ‘Confidenza’ OST

Ambient-pop

<a href="https://thomyorke.bandcamp.com/album/confidenza-ost">Confidenza OST by Thom Yorke</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Zutons, Porij, Justice, Pet Shop Boys, Bullion, Microwave, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand.