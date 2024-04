St. Vincent, Owen e Fat White Family tra i dischi fuori oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’

Art-rock

All Born Screaming by st. vincent

2. Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’

Emo-folk

The Falls of Sioux by Owen

3. Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’

Experimental-rock

Forgiveness Is Yours by Fat White Family

4. Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’

Indie-folk

Light Verse by Iron & Wine

5. Hovvdy: ‘Hovvdy’

Indie-pop

Hovvdy by Hovvdy

6. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’

Alt-folk

Time is Glass by Six Organs of Admittance

7. Sega Bodega: ‘Dennis’

Electronica

Dennis by Sega Bodega

8. Ellis: ‘No Place That Feels Like’

Dream-pop

no place that feels like by Ellis

9. Babehoven: ‘What’s Here In You’

Bedroom-folk

Water’s Here In You by Babehoven

10. Thom Yorke: ‘Confidenza’ OST

Ambient-pop

Confidenza OST by Thom Yorke

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Zutons, Porij, Justice, Pet Shop Boys, Bullion, Microwave, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand.