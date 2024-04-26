St. Vincent, Owen e Fat White Family tra i dischi fuori oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’
Art-rock

2. Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’
Emo-folk

3. Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’
Experimental-rock

4. Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’
Indie-folk

5. Hovvdy: ‘Hovvdy’
Indie-pop

6. Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’
Alt-folk

7. Sega Bodega: ‘Dennis’
Electronica

8. Ellis: ‘No Place That Feels Like’
Dream-pop

9. Babehoven: ‘What’s Here In You’
Bedroom-folk

10. Thom Yorke: ‘Confidenza’ OST
Ambient-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Zutons, Porij, Justice, Pet Shop Boys, Bullion, Microwave, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand.

 

