Weekend di rock ‘n’ roll con Pearl Jam, Melvins e Cloud Nothings

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://pearljam.bandcamp.com/album/dark-matter">Dark Matter by Pearl Jam</a>

2. Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://cloudnothings.bandcamp.com/album/final-summer">Final Summer by Cloud Nothings</a>

3. Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://localnativesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/but-ill-wait-for-you">But I’ll Wait For You by Local Natives</a>

4. Lucy Rose: ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://lucyrose.bandcamp.com/album/this-aint-the-way-you-go-out">This Ain’t The Way You Go Out by Lucy Rose</a>

5. Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://melvinsofficial.bandcamp.com/album/tarantula-heart">Tarantula Heart by Melvins</a>

6. A Certain Ratio: ‘It All Comes Down To This’

Post-punk

<a href="https://acertainratio.bandcamp.com/album/it-all-comes-down-to-this">It All Comes Down To This by A Certain Ratio</a>

7. Big Brave: ‘A Chaos Of Flowers’

Drone-folk

<a href="https://bigbrave.bandcamp.com/album/a-chaos-of-flowers">A Chaos Of Flowers by BIG|BRAVE</a>

8. Pillow Queens: ‘Name Your Sorrow’

Irish-rock

<a href="https://pillowqueens.bandcamp.com/album/name-your-sorrow">Name Your Sorrow by Pillow Queens</a>

9. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://chanelbeads.bandcamp.com/album/your-day-will-come">Your Day Will Come by Chanel Beads</a>

10. Taylor Swift: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Folk-pop