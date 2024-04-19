Weekend di rock ‘n’ roll con Pearl Jam, Melvins e Cloud Nothings

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’
Garage-rock

2. Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’
Alt-rock

3. Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’
Psych-pop

4. Lucy Rose: ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’
Sophisti-pop

5. Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’
Experimental-rock

6. A Certain Ratio: ‘It All Comes Down To This’
Post-punk

7. Big Brave: ‘A Chaos Of Flowers’
Drone-folk

8. Pillow Queens: ‘Name Your Sorrow’
Irish-rock

9. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’
Indie-pop

10. Taylor Swift: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Folk-pop

 

