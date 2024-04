Weekend di rock ‘n’ roll con Pearl Jam, Melvins e Cloud Nothings

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’

Garage-rock

Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

2. Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’

Alt-rock

Final Summer by Cloud Nothings

3. Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’

Psych-pop

But I’ll Wait For You by Local Natives

4. Lucy Rose: ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’

Sophisti-pop

This Ain’t The Way You Go Out by Lucy Rose

5. Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’

Experimental-rock

Tarantula Heart by Melvins

6. A Certain Ratio: ‘It All Comes Down To This’

Post-punk

It All Comes Down To This by A Certain Ratio

7. Big Brave: ‘A Chaos Of Flowers’

Drone-folk

A Chaos Of Flowers by BIG|BRAVE

8. Pillow Queens: ‘Name Your Sorrow’

Irish-rock

Name Your Sorrow by Pillow Queens

9. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’

Indie-pop

Your Day Will Come by Chanel Beads

10. Taylor Swift: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Folk-pop