Weekend di rock ‘n’ roll con Pearl Jam, Melvins e Cloud Nothings

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’
Garage-rock
2. Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’
Alt-rock
3. Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’
Psych-pop
4. Lucy Rose: ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’
Sophisti-pop
5. Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’
Experimental-rock
6. A Certain Ratio: ‘It All Comes Down To This’
Post-punk
7. Big Brave: ‘A Chaos Of Flowers’
Drone-folk
8. Pillow Queens: ‘Name Your Sorrow’
Irish-rock
9. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’
Indie-pop
10. Taylor Swift: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Folk-pop