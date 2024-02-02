20 dischi in uscita a febbraio 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
2 febbraio 2024
J Mascis: ‘What Do We Do Now’
The Last Dinner Party: ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’
Vera Sola: ‘Peacemaker’
9 febbraio 2024
Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’
Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’
Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’
Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’
The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’
16 febbraio 2024
El Perro Del Mar: ‘Big Anonymous’
Friko: ‘Where We’ve Been, Where We Go From Here’
Grandaddy: ‘Blu Wav’
Idles: ‘Tangk’
Lime Garden: ‘One More Thing’
San Fermin: ‘Arms’
23 febbraio 2024
Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’
Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’
Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’
MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’
Real Estate: ‘Daniel’
Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’