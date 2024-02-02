20 dischi in uscita a febbraio 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

2 febbraio 2024

J Mascis: ‘What Do We Do Now’

The Last Dinner Party: ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

Vera Sola: ‘Peacemaker’

9 febbraio 2024

Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’


Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’

Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’

Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’

The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’

16 febbraio 2024

El Perro Del Mar: ‘Big Anonymous’

Friko: ‘Where We’ve Been, Where We Go From Here’

Grandaddy: ‘Blu Wav’

Idles: ‘Tangk’

Lime Garden: ‘One More Thing’

San Fermin: ‘Arms’

23 febbraio 2024

Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’

Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’

Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’

MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’

Real Estate: ‘Daniel’

Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’

 

