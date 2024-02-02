20 dischi in uscita a febbraio 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

2 febbraio 2024

J Mascis: ‘What Do We Do Now’

<a href="https://jmascis.bandcamp.com/album/what-do-we-do-now">What Do We Do Now by J Mascis</a>

The Last Dinner Party: ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

<a href="https://lastdinnerparty.bandcamp.com/album/prelude-to-ecstasy">Prelude to Ecstasy by The Last Dinner Party</a>

Vera Sola: ‘Peacemaker’

<a href="https://verasola.bandcamp.com/album/peacemaker">Peacemaker by Vera Sola</a>

9 febbraio 2024

Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’



Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’

<a href="https://chelseawolfe.bandcamp.com/album/she-reaches-out-to-she-reaches-out-to-she">She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She by CHELSEA WOLFE</a>

Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’

<a href="https://ducksltdband.bandcamp.com/album/harms-way">Harm’s Way by Ducks Ltd.</a>

Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’

<a href="https://heladonegro.bandcamp.com/album/phasor">PHASOR by Helado Negro</a>

The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’

<a href="https://kscopemusic.bandcamp.com/album/it-leads-to-this">It Leads To This by The Pineapple Thief</a>

16 febbraio 2024

El Perro Del Mar: ‘Big Anonymous’

<a href="https://elperrodelmar.bandcamp.com/album/big-anonymous">Big Anonymous by El Perro del Mar</a>

Friko: ‘Where We’ve Been, Where We Go From Here’

<a href="https://friko.bandcamp.com/album/where-weve-been-where-we-go-from-here">Where we’ve been, Where we go from here by Friko</a>

Grandaddy: ‘Blu Wav’

<a href="https://grandaddy.bandcamp.com/album/blu-wav">Blu Wav by Grandaddy / Jason Lytle</a>

Idles: ‘Tangk’

<a href="https://idlesband.bandcamp.com/album/tangk">TANGK by IDLES</a>

Lime Garden: ‘One More Thing’

<a href="https://limegarden.bandcamp.com/album/one-more-thing">One More Thing by Lime Garden</a>

San Fermin: ‘Arms’

<a href="https://sanferminband.bandcamp.com/album/arms">Arms by San Fermin</a>

23 febbraio 2024

Hurray For The Riff Raff: ‘The Past Is Still Alive’

<a href="https://hftrr.bandcamp.com/album/the-past-is-still-alive">The Past is Still Alive by Hurray For The Riff Raff</a>

Laetitia Sadier: ‘Rooting For Love’

<a href="https://laetitiasadier.bandcamp.com/album/rooting-for-love">Rooting for Love by Laetitia Sadier</a>

Mary Timony: ‘Untame The Tiger’

<a href="https://marytimony.bandcamp.com/album/untame-the-tiger-2">Untame the Tiger by Mary Timony</a>

MGMT: ‘Loss Of Life’

<a href="https://mgmt.bandcamp.com/album/loss-of-life">Loss Of Life by MGMT</a>

Real Estate: ‘Daniel’

<a href="https://realestate.bandcamp.com/album/daniel">Daniel by Real Estate</a>

Whispering Sons: ‘The Great Calm’