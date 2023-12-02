Dicembre parte con Peter Gabriel, Gabby’s World e Jonathan Rado

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Peter Gabriel: ‘I/O’
Art-pop
2. Gabby’s World: ‘Gabby Sword’
Indie-pop
3. Jonathan Rado: ‘For Who The Bells Toll For’
Chamber-pop
4. Full Of Hell & Nothing: ‘When No Birds Sang’ EP
Metal-gaze
5. Miss Chain And The Broken Heels: ‘Storms’
Power-pop
6. La Securité: ‘Stay Safe’
Dance-punk
7. Thy Slaughter: ‘Soft Rock’
Indietronica
8. Harp: ‘Albion’
Art-folk
9. Arone Dyer & Stargaze: ‘Arone x Stargaze’
Baroque-pop
10. The Young Hearts: ‘Somewhere Through The Night’
Emo-punk