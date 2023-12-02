Dicembre parte con Peter Gabriel, Gabby’s World e Jonathan Rado

Scritto il

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Peter Gabriel: ‘I/O’
Art-pop

2. Gabby’s World: ‘Gabby Sword’
Indie-pop

3. Jonathan Rado: ‘For Who The Bells Toll For’
Chamber-pop

4. Full Of Hell & Nothing: ‘When No Birds Sang’ EP
Metal-gaze

5. Miss Chain And The Broken Heels: ‘Storms’
Power-pop

6. La Securité: ‘Stay Safe’
Dance-punk

7. Thy Slaughter: ‘Soft Rock’
Indietronica

8. Harp: ‘Albion’
Art-folk

9. Arone Dyer & Stargaze: ‘Arone x Stargaze’
Baroque-pop

10. The Young Hearts: ‘Somewhere Through The Night’
Emo-punk

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario