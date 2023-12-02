Dicembre parte con Peter Gabriel, Gabby’s World e Jonathan Rado

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Peter Gabriel: ‘I/O’

Art-pop

<a href="https://petergabriel.bandcamp.com/album/i-o">i/o by Peter Gabriel</a>

2. Gabby’s World: ‘Gabby Sword’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://gabbysworld.bandcamp.com/album/gabby-sword">GABBY SWORD by Gabby’s World</a>

3. Jonathan Rado: ‘For Who The Bells Toll For’

Chamber-pop

<a href="https://jonathanrado.bandcamp.com/album/for-who-the-bell-tolls-for">For Who The Bell Tolls For by Jonathan Rado</a>

4. Full Of Hell & Nothing: ‘When No Birds Sang’ EP

Metal-gaze

<a href="https://nothing.bandcamp.com/album/when-no-birds-sang">When No Birds Sang by Full of Hell, Nothing</a>

5. Miss Chain And The Broken Heels: ‘Storms’

Power-pop

<a href="https://misschainandthebrokenheels.bandcamp.com/album/storms">Storms by Miss Chain & The Broken Heels</a>

6. La Securité: ‘Stay Safe’

Dance-punk

<a href="https://lasecurite.bandcamp.com/album/stay-safe">Stay Safe! by La Sécurité</a>

7. Thy Slaughter: ‘Soft Rock’

Indietronica

<a href="https://thyyyslaughter.bandcamp.com/album/soft-rock">Soft Rock by Thy Slaughter</a>

8. Harp: ‘Albion’

Art-folk

<a href="https://harpband.bandcamp.com/album/albion">Albion by Harp</a>

9. Arone Dyer & Stargaze: ‘Arone x Stargaze’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://bukeandgase.bandcamp.com/album/arone-x-s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e-2">Arone x s t a r g a z e by Arone Dyer & s t a r g a z e</a>

10. The Young Hearts: ‘Somewhere Through The Night’

Emo-punk