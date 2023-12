Dicembre parte con Peter Gabriel, Gabby’s World e Jonathan Rado

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Peter Gabriel: ‘I/O’

Art-pop

i/o by Peter Gabriel

2. Gabby’s World: ‘Gabby Sword’

Indie-pop

GABBY SWORD by Gabby’s World

3. Jonathan Rado: ‘For Who The Bells Toll For’

Chamber-pop

For Who The Bell Tolls For by Jonathan Rado

4. Full Of Hell & Nothing: ‘When No Birds Sang’ EP

Metal-gaze

When No Birds Sang by Full of Hell, Nothing

5. Miss Chain And The Broken Heels: ‘Storms’

Power-pop

Storms by Miss Chain & The Broken Heels

6. La Securité: ‘Stay Safe’

Dance-punk

Stay Safe! by La Sécurité

7. Thy Slaughter: ‘Soft Rock’

Indietronica

Soft Rock by Thy Slaughter

8. Harp: ‘Albion’

Art-folk

Albion by Harp

9. Arone Dyer & Stargaze: ‘Arone x Stargaze’

Baroque-pop

Arone x s t a r g a z e by Arone Dyer & s t a r g a z e

10. The Young Hearts: ‘Somewhere Through The Night’

Emo-punk