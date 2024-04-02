Gli album che escono ad aprile 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
5 aprile 2024
Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’
Palace: ‘Ultrasound’
Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’
Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’
The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’
The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’
The Reds, The Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’
Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’
12 aprile 2024
Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’
English Teacher: ‘This Could Be Texas’
James: ‘Yummy’
Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’
19 aprile 2024
Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’
Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’
Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’
Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’
26 aprile 2024
Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’
Hovvdy: ‘Hovddy’
Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’
Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’
Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’
St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’