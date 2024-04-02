Gli album che escono ad aprile 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

5 aprile 2024

Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’

<a href="https://khruangbin.bandcamp.com/album/a-la-sala">A LA SALA by Khruangbin</a>

Palace: ‘Ultrasound’



Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’

<a href="https://phosphorescent.bandcamp.com/track/revelator">Revelator by Phosphorescent</a>

Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’

<a href="https://stillcorners.bandcamp.com/album/dream-talk">Dream Talk by Still Corners</a>

The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’

<a href="https://theblackkeys.bandcamp.com/album/ohio-players">Ohio Players by The Black Keys</a>

The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’





The Reds, The Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’

<a href="https://theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com/album/unwishing-well-3">Unwishing Well by The Reds, Pinks & Purples</a>

Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’



12 aprile 2024

Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

<a href="https://bodegabk.bandcamp.com/album/our-brand-could-be-yr-life">Our Brand Could Be Yr Life by BODEGA</a>

English Teacher: ‘This Could Be Texas’

<a href="https://englishteacher.bandcamp.com/album/this-could-be-texas">This Could Be Texas by English Teacher</a>

James: ‘Yummy’





Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

<a href="https://metz.bandcamp.com/album/up-on-gravity-hill">Up On Gravity Hill by METZ</a>

19 aprile 2024

Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’

<a href="https://cloudnothings.bandcamp.com/album/final-summer">Final Summer by Cloud Nothings</a>

Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’

<a href="https://localnativesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/but-ill-wait-for-you">But I’ll Wait For You by Local Natives</a>

Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’

<a href="https://melvinsofficial.bandcamp.com/album/tarantula-heart">Tarantula Heart by Melvins</a>

Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’





26 aprile 2024

Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’

<a href="https://fatwhitefamily.bandcamp.com/album/forgiveness-is-yours">Forgiveness Is Yours by Fat White Family</a>

Hovvdy: ‘Hovddy’

<a href="https://hovvdy.bandcamp.com/album/hovvdy">Hovvdy by Hovvdy</a>

Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’

<a href="https://ironandwine.bandcamp.com/album/light-verse">Light Verse by Iron & Wine</a>

Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’

<a href="https://owenmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-falls-of-sioux">The Falls of Sioux by Owen</a>

Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’

<a href="https://sixorgansofadmittance.bandcamp.com/album/time-is-glass">Time is Glass by Six Organs of Admittance</a>

St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’