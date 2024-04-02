Gli album che escono ad aprile 2024

Scritto il

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

5 aprile 2024

Khruangbin: ‘A La Sala’

Palace: ‘Ultrasound’


Phosphorescent: ‘Revelator’

Still Corners: ‘Dream Talk’

The Black Keys: ‘Ohio Players’

The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’


The Reds, The Pinks And Purples: ‘Unwishing Well’

Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’


12 aprile 2024

Bodega: ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

English Teacher: ‘This Could Be Texas’

James: ‘Yummy’


Metz: ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

19 aprile 2024

Cloud Nothings: ‘Final Summer’

Local Natives: ‘But I’ll Wait For You’

Melvins: ‘Tarantula Heart’

Pearl Jam: ‘Dark Matter’


26 aprile 2024

Fat White Family: ‘Forgiveness Is Yours’

Hovvdy: ‘Hovddy’

Iron & Wine: ‘Light Verse’

Owen: ‘The Falls Of Sioux’

Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Time Is Glass’

St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’


 

