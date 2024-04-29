I dischi in uscita a maggio 2024

Gli album che verranno pubblicati nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

3 maggio 2024

Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’

Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’

Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’

The Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

10 maggio 2024

Amen Dunes: ‘Death Jokes’

Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Cape Forestier’

Arab Strap: ‘I’m Totally Fine With It 👍 Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore 👍’


Dehd: ‘Poetry’

Kings Of Leon: ‘Can We Please Have Fun’


Les Savy Fav: ‘Oui, LSF’


Mick Harvey: ‘Five Ways To Say Goodbye’

Villagers: ‘That Golden Time’

17 maggio 2024

Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’


Blitzen Trapper: ‘100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’

Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’


Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’


Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’

Shellac: ‘To All Trains’

24 maggio 2024

Andrew Bird: ‘Sunday Morning Put-On’

DIIV: ‘Frog In Boiling Water’

Paul Weller: ’66’


Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’

31 maggio 2024

Bad Nerves: ‘Still Nervous’


Bat For Lashes: ‘The Dream Of Delphi’


Bernard Butler: ‘Good Grief’


King Hannah: ‘Big Swimmer’

Maya Hawke: ‘Chaos Angel’

 

