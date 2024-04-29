I dischi in uscita a maggio 2024

Gli album che verranno pubblicati nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
3 maggio 2024
Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’
Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’
Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’
The Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’
10 maggio 2024
Amen Dunes: ‘Death Jokes’
Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Cape Forestier’
Arab Strap: ‘I’m Totally Fine With It 👍 Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore 👍’
Dehd: ‘Poetry’
Kings Of Leon: ‘Can We Please Have Fun’
Les Savy Fav: ‘Oui, LSF’
Mick Harvey: ‘Five Ways To Say Goodbye’
Villagers: ‘That Golden Time’
17 maggio 2024
Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’
Blitzen Trapper: ‘100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’
Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’
Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’
Shellac: ‘To All Trains’
24 maggio 2024
Andrew Bird: ‘Sunday Morning Put-On’
DIIV: ‘Frog In Boiling Water’
Paul Weller: ’66’
Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’
31 maggio 2024
Bad Nerves: ‘Still Nervous’
Bat For Lashes: ‘The Dream Of Delphi’
Bernard Butler: ‘Good Grief’