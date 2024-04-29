I dischi in uscita a maggio 2024

Gli album che verranno pubblicati nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

3 maggio 2024

Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’

Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’

<a href="https://hanavu.bandcamp.com/album/romanticism">Romanticism by hana vu</a>

Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’

The Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

<a href="https://thelemontwigs.bandcamp.com/album/a-dream-is-all-we-know">A Dream Is All We Know by The Lemon Twigs</a>

10 maggio 2024

Amen Dunes: ‘Death Jokes’

<a href="https://amendunes.bandcamp.com/album/death-jokes">Death Jokes by Amen Dunes</a>

Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Cape Forestier’

Arab Strap: ‘I’m Totally Fine With It 👍 Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore 👍’





Dehd: ‘Poetry’

<a href="https://dehdforever.bandcamp.com/album/poetry">Poetry by DEHD</a>

Kings Of Leon: ‘Can We Please Have Fun’



Les Savy Fav: ‘Oui, LSF’





Mick Harvey: ‘Five Ways To Say Goodbye’

<a href="https://mickharvey1.bandcamp.com/album/five-ways-to-say-goodbye">Five Ways to Say Goodbye by Mick Harvey</a>

Villagers: ‘That Golden Time’

<a href="https://wearevillagers.bandcamp.com/album/that-golden-time">That Golden Time by Villagers</a>

17 maggio 2024

Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’





Blitzen Trapper: ‘ 100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’

<a href="https://blitzentrapper.bandcamp.com/album/100s-of-1000s-millions-of-billions">100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions by Blitzen Trapper</a>

Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’





Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’





Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’

<a href="https://ofmontreal.bandcamp.com/album/lady-on-the-cusp">Lady On The Cusp by of Montreal</a>

Shellac: ‘To All Trains’

24 maggio 2024

Andrew Bird: ‘Sunday Morning Put-On’

<a href="https://andrewbird.bandcamp.com/album/sunday-morning-put-on">Sunday Morning Put-On by Andrew Bird</a>

DIIV: ‘Frog In Boiling Water’

<a href="https://diiv.bandcamp.com/album/frog-in-boiling-water">Frog In Boiling Water by DIIV</a>

Paul Weller: ’66’





Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’

<a href="https://youngjesus.bandcamp.com/album/the-fool">The Fool by Young Jesus</a>

31 maggio 2024

Bad Nerves: ‘Still Nervous’





Bat For Lashes: ‘The Dream Of Delphi’





Bernard Butler: ‘Good Grief’



King Hannah: ‘Big Swimmer’

<a href="https://kinghannah.bandcamp.com/album/big-swimmer">Big Swimmer by King Hannah</a>

Maya Hawke: ‘Chaos Angel’