I dischi in uscita a marzo 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
1 marzo 2024
Another Sky: ‘Beach Day’
Everything Everything: ‘Mountainhead’
Faye Webster: ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’
Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Kaiser Chief’s Easy Eight Album’
Liam Gallagher & John Squire: ‘Liam Gallagher & John Squire’
Mannequin Pussy: ‘I Got Heaven’
Pissed Jeans: ‘Half Divorced’
Yard Act: ‘Where’s My Utopia’
8 marzo 2024
Bleachers: ‘Bleachers’
Kim Gordon: ‘The Collective’
The Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’
The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’
15 marzo 2024
Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’
Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’
The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’
The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’
22 marzo 2024
Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’
Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’
Gossip: ‘Real Power’
Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’
Starsailor: ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’
Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’
29 marzo 2024
Chastity Belt: ‘Live Laugh Love’
Ed Harcourt: ‘El Magnifico’