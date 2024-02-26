I dischi in uscita a marzo 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

1 marzo 2024

Another Sky: ‘Beach Day’



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Everything Everything: ‘Mountainhead’





Faye Webster: ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’

<a href="https://fayewebster.bandcamp.com/album/underdressed-at-the-symphony">Underdressed at the Symphony by Faye Webster</a>

Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Kaiser Chief’s Easy Eight Album’





Liam Gallagher & John Squire: ‘Liam Gallagher & John Squire’





Mannequin Pussy: ‘I Got Heaven’

<a href="https://mannequinpussy.bandcamp.com/album/i-got-heaven-2">I Got Heaven by MANNEQUIN PUSSY</a>

Pissed Jeans: ‘Half Divorced’

<a href="https://pissedjeans.bandcamp.com/album/half-divorced">Half Divorced by Pissed Jeans</a>

Yard Act: ‘Where’s My Utopia’





8 marzo 2024

Bleachers: ‘Bleachers’

<a href="https://bleachers.bandcamp.com/album/bleachers">Bleachers by Bleachers</a>

Kim Gordon: ‘The Collective’

<a href="https://kimgordon.bandcamp.com/album/the-collective">The Collective by Kim Gordon</a>

The Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’

<a href="https://thejesusandmarychain.bandcamp.com/album/glasgow-eyes">Glasgow Eyes by The Jesus And Mary Chain</a>

The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’





15 marzo 2024

Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’

<a href="https://boeckner.bandcamp.com/album/boeckner">Boeckner! by Boeckner</a>

Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’

<a href="https://devonwelsh.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-me-if-you-want-to-live">Come With Me If You Want To Live by Devon Welsh</a>

The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’





The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’





22 marzo 2024

Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’

<a href="https://adriannelenker.bandcamp.com/album/bright-future">Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker</a>

Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’





Gossip: ‘Real Power’





Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’

<a href="https://juliaholter.bandcamp.com/album/something-in-the-room-she-moves">Something in the Room She Moves by Julia Holter</a>

Starsailor: ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’





Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’

<a href="https://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/tigers-blood">Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee</a>

29 marzo 2024

Chastity Belt: ‘Live Laugh Love’

<a href="https://chastity-belt.bandcamp.com/album/live-laugh-love">Live Laugh Love by Chastity Belt</a>

Ed Harcourt: ‘El Magnifico’





Ride: ‘Interplay’