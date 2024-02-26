I dischi in uscita a marzo 2024

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

1 marzo 2024

Another Sky: ‘Beach Day’


Everything Everything: ‘Mountainhead’


Faye Webster: ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’

Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Kaiser Chief’s Easy Eight Album’


Liam Gallagher & John Squire: ‘Liam Gallagher & John Squire’


Mannequin Pussy: ‘I Got Heaven’

Pissed Jeans: ‘Half Divorced’

Yard Act: ‘Where’s My Utopia’


8 marzo 2024

Bleachers: ‘Bleachers’

Kim Gordon: ‘The Collective’

The Jesus And Mary Chain: ‘Glasgow Eyes’

The Libertines: ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’


15 marzo 2024

Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’

Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’

The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’


The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’


22 marzo 2024

Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’

Elbow: ‘Audio Vertigo’


Gossip: ‘Real Power’


Julia Holter: ‘Something In The Room She Moves’

Starsailor: ‘Where The Wild Things Grow’


Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’

29 marzo 2024

Chastity Belt: ‘Live Laugh Love’

Ed Harcourt: ‘El Magnifico’


Ride: ‘Interplay’

 

