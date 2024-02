Questo weekend escono Last Dinner Party e J Mascis

I dieci dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Last Dinner Party: ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

Art-rock



2. J Mascis: ‘What Do We Do Now’

Alt-rock

What Do We Do Now by J Mascis

3. Vera Sola: ‘Peacemaker’

Art-folk

Peacemaker by Vera Sola

4. Same Side: ‘Oh No’

Emo-rock

Oh No by Same Side

5. Plantoid: ‘Terrapath’

Prog-rock

Terrapath by plantoid

6. Kirin J Callinan: ‘If I Could Sing’

Art-pop

Embracism by Kirin J Callinan

7. The Paranoid Style: ‘The Interrogator’

Garage-rock

The Interrogator by The Paranoid Style

8. Vanessa Peters: ‘Flying on Instruments’

Indie-folk

Flying on Instruments by Vanessa Peters

9. Manu Delago: ‘Snow From Yesterday’

Ambient-pop

Snow From Yesterday by Manu Delago

10. Giant Rooks: ‘Where Have You Been?’

Soft-rock