Kurt Vile, Madness e Dolly Parton tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Kurt Vile: ‘Back To Moon Beach’
Psych-rock
2. The Polyphonic Spree: ‘Salvage Enterprise’
Symphonic-pop
3. Smoke Fairies: ‘Carried In Sound’
Indie-folk
4. Jakob Eino Kalevi: ‘Chaos Magic’
Art-pop
5. Dion Lunadon: ‘Systems Edge’
Psych-rock
6. Richard Walters: ‘Murmurate’
Indie-folk
7. Madness: ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est la Vie’
Rocksteady
8. Vince Clark: ‘Songs Of Silence’
Electro-ambient
9. Dolly Parton: ‘Rockstar’
Pop-rock
10. Plain White T’s: ‘Plain White T’s’
Pop-rock