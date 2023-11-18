Kurt Vile, Madness e Dolly Parton tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Kurt Vile: ‘Back To Moon Beach’
Psych-rock

2. The Polyphonic Spree: ‘Salvage Enterprise’
Symphonic-pop

3. Smoke Fairies: ‘Carried In Sound’
Indie-folk

4. Jakob Eino Kalevi: ‘Chaos Magic’
Art-pop

5. Dion Lunadon: ‘Systems Edge’
Psych-rock

6. Richard Walters: ‘Murmurate’
Indie-folk

7. Madness: ‘Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est la Vie’
Rocksteady

8. Vince Clark: ‘Songs Of Silence’
Electro-ambient

9. Dolly Parton: ‘Rockstar’
Pop-rock

10. Plain White T’s: ‘Plain White T’s’
Pop-rock

 

