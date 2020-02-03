Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita a febbraio, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:

7 febbraio 2020

Nada Surf: ‘Never Not Together’


Green Day: ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’


Stone Temple Pilots: ‘Perdida’


Ásegir: ‘Bury The Moon’


Shopping: ‘All Or Nothing’


La Roux: ‘Supervision’


Oh Wonder: ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’


14 febbraio 2020

Tame Impala: ‘The Slow Rush’


The Men: ‘Mercy’


Tennis: ‘Swimmer’


Post Animal: ‘Forward Motion Goydissey’


Summer Camp: ‘Romantic Comedy’


21 febbraio 2020

King Krule: ‘Man Alive!’

Grimes: ‘Miss Anthropocene’


Greg Dulli: ‘Random Desire’


Best Coast: ‘Always Tomorrow’


Agnes Obel: ‘Myopia’


Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Companion Rises’


Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Spook The Herd’


28 febbraio 2020

Soccer Mommy: ‘Color Theory’


Caribou: ‘Suddenly’


Real Estate: ‘The Man Thing’

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy