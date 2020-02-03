Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2020
Tutti i dischi interessanti in uscita a febbraio, con alcuni dei relativi brani già resi noti:
7 febbraio 2020
Nada Surf: ‘Never Not Together’
Green Day: ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’
Stone Temple Pilots: ‘Perdida’
Ásegir: ‘Bury The Moon’
Shopping: ‘All Or Nothing’
La Roux: ‘Supervision’
Oh Wonder: ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’
14 febbraio 2020
Tame Impala: ‘The Slow Rush’
The Men: ‘Mercy’
Tennis: ‘Swimmer’
Post Animal: ‘Forward Motion Goydissey’
Summer Camp: ‘Romantic Comedy’
21 febbraio 2020
King Krule: ‘Man Alive!’
Grimes: ‘Miss Anthropocene’
Greg Dulli: ‘Random Desire’
Best Coast: ‘Always Tomorrow’
Agnes Obel: ‘Myopia’
Six Organs Of Admittance: ‘Companion Rises’
Lanterns On The Lake: ‘Spook The Herd’
28 febbraio 2020
Soccer Mommy: ‘Color Theory’
Caribou: ‘Suddenly’