Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese in corso, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

3 febbraio 2023

The Go! Team: ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’

The Men: ‘New York City’

The Waeve: ‘The Waeve’

10 febbraio 2023

Andy Shauf: ‘Norm’

Black Belt Eagle Scout: ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’

Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Future Is Your Past’

Quasi: ‘Breaking The Balls Of History’

Paramore: ‘This Is Why’

Tennis: ‘Pollen’

Yo La Tengo: ‘This Stupid World’

17 febbraio 2023

Anna B Savage: ‘In Flux’

Avey Tare: ‘7s’

Deus: ‘How To Replace It’

Inhaler: ‘Cuts And Bruises’

24 febbraio 2023

Algiers: ‘Shook’

Gorillaz: ‘Cracker Island’

Gruff Rhys: ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’

Philip Selway: ‘Stange Dance’

Shame: ‘Food For Worms’

Unloved: ‘Polychrome’

U.S. Girls: ‘Belss This Mess’

 

