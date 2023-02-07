Le uscite del mese: febbraio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese in corso, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
3 febbraio 2023
The Go! Team: ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Men: ‘New York City’
The Waeve: ‘The Waeve’
10 febbraio 2023
Andy Shauf: ‘Norm’
Black Belt Eagle Scout: ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’
Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Future Is Your Past’
Quasi: ‘Breaking The Balls Of History’
Paramore: ‘This Is Why’
Tennis: ‘Pollen’
Yo La Tengo: ‘This Stupid World’
17 febbraio 2023
Anna B Savage: ‘In Flux’
Avey Tare: ‘7s’
Deus: ‘How To Replace It’
Inhaler: ‘Cuts And Bruises’
24 febbraio 2023
Algiers: ‘Shook’
Gorillaz: ‘Cracker Island’
Gruff Rhys: ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’
Philip Selway: ‘Stange Dance’
Shame: ‘Food For Worms’
Unloved: ‘Polychrome’
U.S. Girls: ‘Belss This Mess’