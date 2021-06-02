Le uscite del mese: giugno 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:
4 giugno 2021
Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’
James: ‘All The Colours Of You’
Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee’
Rostam: ‘Changephobia’
Cleopatrick: ‘Bummer’
11 giugno 2021
Sleater-Kinney: ‘Path Of Wellness’
Garbage: ‘No Gods No Masters’
Islands: ‘Islomania’
Azure Ray: ‘Remedy’
18 giugno 2021
Kings Of Convenience: ‘Peace Or Love’
Whispering Sons: ‘Several Others’
25 giugno 2021
Lucy Dacus: ‘Home Video’
Modest Mouse: ‘The Golden Casket’
John Grant: ‘Boy From Michigan’
Faye Webster: ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’