Le uscite del mese: giugno 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:

4 giugno 2021

Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’


James: ‘All The Colours Of You’


Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee’


Rostam: ‘Changephobia’


Cleopatrick: ‘Bummer’


11 giugno 2021

Sleater-Kinney: ‘Path Of Wellness’


Garbage: ‘No Gods No Masters’


Islands: ‘Islomania’


Azure Ray: ‘Remedy’


18 giugno 2021

Kings Of Convenience: ‘Peace Or Love’


Whispering Sons: ‘Several Others’


25 giugno 2021

Lucy Dacus: ‘Home Video’


Modest Mouse: ‘The Golden Casket’


John Grant: ‘Boy From Michigan’


Faye Webster: ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’


