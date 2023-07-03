Le uscite del mese: luglio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

7 luglio 2023

Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cry’

<a href="https://anohni.bandcamp.com/album/my-back-was-a-bridge-for-you-to-cross-2">My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross by ANOHNI and the Johnsons</a>

Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’

<a href="https://lifeguardband100.bandcamp.com/album/dressed-in-trenches">Dressed in Trenches by Lifeguard</a>

Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’

<a href="https://localnativesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/time-will-wait-for-no-one">Time Will Wait For No One by Local Natives</a>

PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’

<a href="https://pjharvey.bandcamp.com/album/i-inside-the-old-year-dying">I Inside the Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey</a>

14 luglio 2023

Alaska Reid: ‘Disenchanter’

<a href="https://alaskareid.bandcamp.com/album/disenchanter">Disenchanter by Alaska Reid</a>

Blake Mills: ‘Jelly Road’





Claud: ‘Supermodels’

<a href="https://toastmp3.bandcamp.com/album/supermodels">Supermodels by Claud</a>

Palehound: ‘Eye On The Bat’

<a href="https://palehound.bandcamp.com/album/eye-on-the-bat">Eye On The Bat by Palehound</a>

21 luglio 2023

Blur: ‘The Ballad Of Darren’





Cut Worms: ‘Cut Worms’

<a href="https://cutworms.bandcamp.com/album/cut-worms">Cut Worms by Cut Worms</a>

Oscar Lang: ‘Look Now’





28 luglio 2023

Bethany Cosentino: ‘Natural Disaster’

<a href="https://bethanycosentino.bandcamp.com/album/natural-disaster">Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino</a>

The Clientele: ‘I Am Not There Anymore’