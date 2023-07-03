LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: luglio 2023

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

7 luglio 2023

Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cry’

Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’

Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’

PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’

14 luglio 2023

Alaska Reid: ‘Disenchanter’

Blake Mills: ‘Jelly Road’


Claud: ‘Supermodels’

Palehound: ‘Eye On The Bat’

21 luglio 2023

Blur: ‘The Ballad Of Darren’


Cut Worms: ‘Cut Worms’

Oscar Lang: ‘Look Now’


28 luglio 2023

Bethany Cosentino: ‘Natural Disaster’

The Clientele: ‘I Am Not There Anymore’

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario