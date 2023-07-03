Le uscite del mese: luglio 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
7 luglio 2023
Anohni And The Johnsons: ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cry’
Lifeguard: ‘Dressed In Trenches’
Local Natives: ‘Time Will Wait For No One’
PJ Harvey: ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’
14 luglio 2023
Alaska Reid: ‘Disenchanter’
Blake Mills: ‘Jelly Road’
Claud: ‘Supermodels’
Palehound: ‘Eye On The Bat’
21 luglio 2023
Blur: ‘The Ballad Of Darren’
Cut Worms: ‘Cut Worms’
Oscar Lang: ‘Look Now’