Le uscite del mese: maggio 2020
I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con qualcuno dei brani già resi noti.
1 maggio 2020
Car Seat Headrest: ‘Making A Door Less Open’
Austra: ‘Hirudin’
Ghostpoet: ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’
Built To Spill: ‘Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston’
Man Man: ‘Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between’
Chicano Batman: ‘Invisible People’
Damien Jurado: ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’
Diet Cig: ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’
8 maggio 2020
Mark Lanegan: ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’
Hayley Williams: ‘Petals For Armor’
I Break Horses: ‘Warnings’
15 maggio 2020
Perfume Genius: ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’
Magnetic Fields: ‘Quickies’
Einsturzende Neubauten: ‘Alles In Allem’
Weezer: ‘Van Weezer’
Moses Sumney: ‘græ Part II’
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: ‘Temple’
Sparks: ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’
22 maggio 2020
Woods: ‘Strange To Explain’
The 1975: ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’
Badly Drawn Boy: ‘Banana Skin Shoes’
Tim Burgess: ‘I Love The New Sky’
29 maggio 2020
Sebastien Tellier: ‘Domesticated’
Baths: ‘Pop Music / False B-Sides II’
Deerhof: ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’
Pins: ‘Hot Slick’