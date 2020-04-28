Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite del mese: maggio 2020

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I dischi più interessanti in uscita questo mese, con qualcuno dei brani già resi noti.

1 maggio 2020

Car Seat Headrest: ‘Making A Door Less Open’


Austra: ‘Hirudin’


Ghostpoet: ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’


Built To Spill: ‘Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston’


Man Man: ‘Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between’


Chicano Batman: ‘Invisible People’


Damien Jurado: ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’


Diet Cig: ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’


8 maggio 2020

Mark Lanegan: ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’


Hayley Williams: ‘Petals For Armor’


I Break Horses: ‘Warnings’


15 maggio 2020

Perfume Genius: ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’


Magnetic Fields: ‘Quickies’


Einsturzende Neubauten: ‘Alles In Allem’

Weezer: ‘Van Weezer’

Moses Sumney: ‘græ Part II’

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: ‘Temple’


Sparks: ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’


22 maggio 2020

Woods: ‘Strange To Explain’


The 1975: ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’


Badly Drawn Boy: ‘Banana Skin Shoes’


Tim Burgess: ‘I Love The New Sky’


29 maggio 2020

Sebastien Tellier: ‘Domesticated’


Baths: ‘Pop Music / False B-Sides II’

Deerhof: ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’


Pins: ‘Hot Slick’


