Le uscite del mese: marzo 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:

5 marzo 2021

Kings Of Leon: ‘When You See Yourself’





Arab Strap: As Days Get Dark’





Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’





Of Montreal: ‘I Fell Safe With You, Trash’

<a href="https://ofmontreal.bandcamp.com/album/i-feel-safe-with-you-trash-2">I Feel Safe With You, Trash by of Montreal</a>

12 marzo 2021

Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP





19 marzo 2021

Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Glow’





Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Chad VanGaalen: ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’





26 marzo 2021

Ben Howard: ‘Collections From The Whiteout’





The Antlers: ‘Green To Gold’





Xiu Xiu: ‘Oh No’





Death From Above 1979: ‘Is 4 Lovers’

Tune-Yards: ‘Sketchy’



