Le uscite del mese: marzo 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:

5 marzo 2021

Kings Of Leon: ‘When You See Yourself’


Arab Strap: As Days Get Dark’


Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’


Of Montreal: ‘I Fell Safe With You, Trash’


12 marzo 2021

Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP


19 marzo 2021

Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Glow’


Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Chad VanGaalen: ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’


26 marzo 2021

Ben Howard: ‘Collections From The Whiteout’


The Antlers: ‘Green To Gold’


Xiu Xiu: ‘Oh No’


Death From Above 1979: ‘Is 4 Lovers’

Tune-Yards: ‘Sketchy’


Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

