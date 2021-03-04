Le uscite del mese: marzo 2021

I dischi di maggior interesse in uscita questo mese, con un paio di brani già resi noti:
5 marzo 2021
Kings Of Leon: ‘When You See Yourself’
Arab Strap: As Days Get Dark’
Teenage Fanclub: ‘Endless Arcade’
Of Montreal: ‘I Fell Safe With You, Trash’
12 marzo 2021
Do Nothing: ‘Glueland’ EP
19 marzo 2021
Alice Phoebe Lou: ‘Glow’
Lana Del Rey: ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’
Chad VanGaalen: ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’
26 marzo 2021
Ben Howard: ‘Collections From The Whiteout’
The Antlers: ‘Green To Gold’
Xiu Xiu: ‘Oh No’
Death From Above 1979: ‘Is 4 Lovers’
Tune-Yards: ‘Sketchy’