Le uscite del mese: marzo 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per arrivare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

3 marzo 2023

Ron Gallo: ‘Foreground Music’

<a href="https://rongallo.bandcamp.com/album/foreground-music">FOREGROUND MUSIC by Ron Gallo</a>

Steve Mason: ‘Brothers & Sisters’

The Lathums: ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

The Veils: ‘And Out Of The Void Came Love’

<a href="https://theveils.bandcamp.com/album/and-out-of-the-void-came-love">…And Out Of The Void Came Love by The Veils</a>

Xiu Xiu: ‘Ignore Grief’

10 marzo 2023

Fever Ray: ‘Radical Romantics’

<a href="https://feverray.bandcamp.com/album/radical-romantics">Radical Romantics by Fever Ray</a>

Frankie Rose: ‘Love As Projection’

<a href="https://frankierose.bandcamp.com/album/love-as-projection">Love As Projection by Frankie Rose</a>

H Hawkline: ‘Milk For Flowers’

<a href="https://hhawkline.bandcamp.com/album/milk-for-flowers">Milk For Flowers by H. Hawkline</a>

King Kahn: ‘The Nature Of Things’

<a href="https://khannibalism.bandcamp.com/album/the-nature-of-things">The Nature Of Things by King Khan</a>

Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Valley Of Vision’

<a href="https://manchesterorchestramusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-valley-of-vision">The Valley Of Vision by manchester orchestra</a>

Shalom: ‘Sublimation’

<a href="https://okayshalom.bandcamp.com/album/sublimation">Sublimation by Shalom</a>

Sleaford Mods: ‘UK Grim’

<a href="https://sleafordmods.bandcamp.com/album/uk-grim">UK GRIM by Sleaford Mods</a>

17 marzo 2023

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’

<a href="https://emilianatorrinithecoloristorchestra.bandcamp.com/album/racing-the-storm">Racing The Storm by Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra</a>

M83: ‘Fantasy’

<a href="https://ilovem83.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy">Fantasy by M83</a>

The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’

<a href="https://thevanpelt.bandcamp.com/album/artisans-merchants">Artisans & Merchants by The Van Pelt</a>

Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’

<a href="https://unknown-mortal-orchestra.bandcamp.com/album/v">V by Unknown Mortal Orchestra</a>

Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’

<a href="https://yves-tumor.bandcamp.com/album/praise-a-lord-who-chews-but-which-does-not-consume-or-simply-hot-between-worlds">Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) by Yves Tumor</a>

24 marzo 2023

Caroline Rose: ‘The Art Of Forgetting’

<a href="https://carolinerosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-art-of-forgetting">The Art of Forgetting by Caroline Rose</a>

Depeche Mode: ‘Memento Mori’

Kele Okereke: ‘The Flames Pt. 2’

<a href="https://kele.bandcamp.com/album/the-flames-pt-2">The Flames pt. 2 by Kele</a>

Purling Hiss: ‘Drag On Girard’

<a href="https://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/drag-on-girard">Drag On Girard by Purling Hiss</a>

31 marzo 2023

Boygenius: ‘The Record’

<a href="https://xboygeniusx.bandcamp.com/album/the-record">the record by boygenius</a>

City And Colour: ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’

<a href="https://cityandcolour.bandcamp.com/album/the-love-still-held-me-near">The Love Still Held Me Near by City and Colour</a>

Deerhof: ‘Miracle-Level’

<a href="https://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/miracle-level">Miracle-Level by Deerhoof</a>

DMA’s: ‘How Many Dreams?’

Lies: ‘Lies’

<a href="https://liesband.bandcamp.com/album/lies">Lies by LIES</a>

Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young: ‘All Roads Lead Home’

The Hold Steady: ‘The Price Of Progress’

<a href="https://theholdsteady.bandcamp.com/album/the-price-of-progress">The Price of Progress by The Hold Steady</a>

The New Pornographers: ‘Continue As A Guest’