Le uscite del mese: marzo 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per arrivare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
3 marzo 2023
Ron Gallo: ‘Foreground Music’
Steve Mason: ‘Brothers & Sisters’
The Lathums: ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’
The Veils: ‘And Out Of The Void Came Love’
Xiu Xiu: ‘Ignore Grief’
10 marzo 2023
Fever Ray: ‘Radical Romantics’
Frankie Rose: ‘Love As Projection’
H Hawkline: ‘Milk For Flowers’
King Kahn: ‘The Nature Of Things’
Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Valley Of Vision’
Shalom: ‘Sublimation’
Sleaford Mods: ‘UK Grim’
17 marzo 2023
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’
M83: ‘Fantasy’
The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’
Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’
24 marzo 2023
Caroline Rose: ‘The Art Of Forgetting’
Depeche Mode: ‘Memento Mori’
Kele Okereke: ‘The Flames Pt. 2’
Purling Hiss: ‘Drag On Girard’
31 marzo 2023
Boygenius: ‘The Record’
City And Colour: ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’
Deerhof: ‘Miracle-Level’
DMA’s: ‘How Many Dreams?’
Lies: ‘Lies’
Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young: ‘All Roads Lead Home’
The Hold Steady: ‘The Price Of Progress’
The New Pornographers: ‘Continue As A Guest’