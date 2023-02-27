LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: marzo 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per arrivare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

3 marzo 2023

Ron Gallo: ‘Foreground Music’

Steve Mason: ‘Brothers & Sisters’

The Lathums: ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

The Veils: ‘And Out Of The Void Came Love’

Xiu Xiu: ‘Ignore Grief’

10 marzo 2023

Fever Ray: ‘Radical Romantics’

Frankie Rose: ‘Love As Projection’

H Hawkline: ‘Milk For Flowers’

King Kahn: ‘The Nature Of Things’

Manchester Orchestra: ‘The Valley Of Vision’

Shalom: ‘Sublimation’

Sleaford Mods: ‘UK Grim’

17 marzo 2023

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra: ‘Racing The Storm’

M83: ‘Fantasy’

The Van Pelt: ‘Artisans & Merchants’

Unknown Mortal Orchestra: ‘V’

Yves Tumor: ‘Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’

24 marzo 2023

Caroline Rose: ‘The Art Of Forgetting’

Depeche Mode: ‘Memento Mori’

Kele Okereke: ‘The Flames Pt. 2’

Purling Hiss: ‘Drag On Girard’

31 marzo 2023

Boygenius: ‘The Record’

City And Colour: ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’

Deerhof: ‘Miracle-Level’

DMA’s: ‘How Many Dreams?’

Lies: ‘Lies’

Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young: ‘All Roads Lead Home’

The Hold Steady: ‘The Price Of Progress’

The New Pornographers: ‘Continue As A Guest’

