Le uscite del mese: novembre + dicembre 2020

I dischi di maggiore interesse in uscita nei prossimi due mesi, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:

6 novembre 2020

Tunng: ‘Presents… Dead Club’

Novo Amor: ‘Cannot Be, Whatsoever’

Seamus Fogarty: ‘A Bag Of Eyes’

Herman Dune: ‘Notes From Vinegar Hill’

13 novembre 2020

The Cribs: ‘Night Network’

The Wytches: ‘Three Mile Ditch’

The Bats: ‘Foothills’

Yungblud: ‘Weird!’

20 novembre 2020

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘K.G.’

Cabaret Voltaire: ‘Shadow Of Fear’

Bad Nerves: ‘Bad Nerves’

27 novembre 2020

The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Cyr’

4 dicembre 2020

Sigur Rós, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen & Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’

Joan Of Arc: ‘Tim Melina Theo Bobby’

11 dicembre 2020

Paul McCartney: ‘McCartney III’

The Avalanches: ‘We Will Always Love You’

Oh Sees: ‘Panther Rotate’

Guided By Voices: ‘Styles We Paid For’

