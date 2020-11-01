Le uscite del mese: novembre + dicembre 2020

I dischi di maggiore interesse in uscita nei prossimi due mesi, con alcuni dei brani già resi noti:
6 novembre 2020
Tunng: ‘Presents… Dead Club’
Novo Amor: ‘Cannot Be, Whatsoever’
Seamus Fogarty: ‘A Bag Of Eyes’
Herman Dune: ‘Notes From Vinegar Hill’
13 novembre 2020
The Cribs: ‘Night Network’
The Wytches: ‘Three Mile Ditch’
The Bats: ‘Foothills’
Yungblud: ‘Weird!’
20 novembre 2020
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘K.G.’
Cabaret Voltaire: ‘Shadow Of Fear’
Bad Nerves: ‘Bad Nerves’
27 novembre 2020
The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Cyr’
4 dicembre 2020
Sigur Rós, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen & Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’
Joan Of Arc: ‘Tim Melina Theo Bobby’
11 dicembre 2020
Paul McCartney: ‘McCartney III’
The Avalanches: ‘We Will Always Love You’
Oh Sees: ‘Panther Rotate’
Guided By Voices: ‘Styles We Paid For’