Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
6 ottobre 2023
A. Savage: ‘Several Songs About Fire’
Sufjan Stevens: ‘Javelin’
Timber Timbre: ‘Lovage’
The Rural Alberta Advantage: ‘The Rise And The Fall’
13 ottobre 2023
Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’
Goat: ‘Medicine’
Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’
Metric: ‘Formentera II’
The Drums: ‘Jonny’
20 ottobre 2023
Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’
Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’
Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’
Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’
27 ottobre 2023
Black Pumas: Chronicles Of A Diamond’
The Gaslight Anthem: ‘History Books’