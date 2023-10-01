Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

6 ottobre 2023

A. Savage: ‘Several Songs About Fire’

Sufjan Stevens: ‘Javelin’

Timber Timbre: ‘Lovage’


The Rural Alberta Advantage: ‘The Rise And The Fall’

13 ottobre 2023

Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’

Goat: ‘Medicine’

Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’

Metric: ‘Formentera II’


The Drums: ‘Jonny’

20 ottobre 2023

Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’

Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’

Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’

Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’

27 ottobre 2023

Black Pumas: Chronicles Of A Diamond’

The Gaslight Anthem: ‘History Books’


The Kills: ‘God Games’

The Mountain Goats: ‘Jenny From Thebes’

Wild Nothing: ‘Hold’

 

