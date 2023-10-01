Le uscite del mese: ottobre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

6 ottobre 2023

A. Savage: ‘Several Songs About Fire’

<a href="https://asavage.bandcamp.com/album/several-songs-about-fire">Several Songs About Fire by A. Savage</a>

Sufjan Stevens: ‘Javelin’

<a href="https://music.sufjan.com/album/javelin">Javelin by Sufjan Stevens</a>

Timber Timbre: ‘Lovage’





The Rural Alberta Advantage: ‘The Rise And The Fall’

<a href="https://ruralalbertaadvantage.bandcamp.com/album/the-rise-the-fall">The Rise & The Fall by The Rural Alberta Advantage </a>

13 ottobre 2023

Allah-Las: ‘Zuma 85’

<a href="https://allah-las.bandcamp.com/album/zuma-85">Zuma 85 by Allah-Las</a>

Goat: ‘Medicine’

<a href="https://goat.bandcamp.com/album/medicine">Medicine by Goat</a>

Land Of Talk: ‘Performances’

<a href="https://landoftalk.bandcamp.com/album/performances">Performances by Land of Talk</a>

Metric: ‘Formentera II’





The Drums: ‘Jonny’

<a href="https://wearethedrums.bandcamp.com/album/jonny">Jonny by The Drums</a>

20 ottobre 2023

Bombay Bicycle Club: ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’

<a href="https://bombaybicycle.bandcamp.com/album/everything-else-has-gone-wrong">Everything Else Has Gone Wrong by Bombay Bicycle Club</a>

Glen Hansard: ‘All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’

<a href="https://glenhansard.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-was-east-is-west-of-me-now">All That Was East Is West Of Me Now by Glen Hansard</a>

Lost Girls: ‘Selvutsletter’

<a href="https://lostgirls1000.bandcamp.com/album/selvutsletter">Selvutsletter by Lost Girls</a>

Sun June: ‘Bad Dream Jaguar’

<a href="https://sunjune.bandcamp.com/album/bad-dream-jaguar">Bad Dream Jaguar by Sun June</a>

27 ottobre 2023

Black Pumas: Chronicles Of A Diamond’

<a href="https://blackpumas.bandcamp.com/album/chronicles-of-a-diamond">Chronicles of a Diamond by Black Pumas</a>

The Gaslight Anthem: ‘History Books’



The Kills: ‘God Games’

<a href="https://thekills.bandcamp.com/album/god-games">God Games by The Kills</a>

The Mountain Goats: ‘Jenny From Thebes’

<a href="https://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/jenny-from-thebes">Jenny from Thebes by the Mountain Goats</a>

Wild Nothing: ‘Hold’