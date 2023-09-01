LE ULTIME

Le uscite del mese: settembre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

1 settembre 2023

Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hell Mode’

Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’


Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’

Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’

The Natvral: ‘Summer No Light’

8 settembre 2023

Anjimile: ‘The King’

Deeper: ‘Careful’

James Blake: ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’


Kristin Hersh: ‘Clear Pond Road’

Roisin Murphy: ‘Hit Parade’

Romy: ‘Mid Air’

Sparklehorse: ‘Bird Machine’

Stornoway: ‘Dig The Mountain!’

The Chemical Brothers: ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’


The Coral: ‘Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show’


The Coral: ‘Sea Of Mirrors’


15 settembre 2023

Ash: ‘Race The Night’


Explosions In The Sky: ‘End’

Mitski: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’

Nation Of Language: ‘Strange Disciple’


Vagabon: ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’

Woods: ‘Perennial’

22 settembre 2023

Chai: ‘Chai’

Devendra Banhart: ‘Flying Wig’

Kevin Drew: ‘Aging’

Slaughter Beach, Dog: ‘Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling’

Teenage Fanclub: ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

The Wytches: ‘Our Guest Can Be Named’

Will Butler + Sister Squares: ‘Will Butler + Sister Squares’

29 settembre 2023

Animal Collective: ‘Isn’t It Now?’

Blonde Redhead: ‘Sit Down For Dinner’

Cherry Glazerr: ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’

Islet: ‘Soft Fascination’

Modern Nature: ‘No Fixed Point In Space’

Molly Burch: ‘Daydreamer’

Slow Pulp: ‘Yard’

Wilco: ‘Cousin’

 

