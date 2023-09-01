Le uscite del mese: settembre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:
1 settembre 2023
Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hell Mode’
Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’
Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’
Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’
The Natvral: ‘Summer No Light’
8 settembre 2023
Anjimile: ‘The King’
Deeper: ‘Careful’
James Blake: ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’
Kristin Hersh: ‘Clear Pond Road’
Roisin Murphy: ‘Hit Parade’
Romy: ‘Mid Air’
Sparklehorse: ‘Bird Machine’
Stornoway: ‘Dig The Mountain!’
The Chemical Brothers: ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’
The Coral: ‘Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show’
The Coral: ‘Sea Of Mirrors’
15 settembre 2023
Ash: ‘Race The Night’
Explosions In The Sky: ‘End’
Mitski: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’
Nation Of Language: ‘Strange Disciple’