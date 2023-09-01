Le uscite del mese: settembre 2023

Una selezione dei dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con qualche anticipazione già resa nota:

1 settembre 2023

Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hell Mode’

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/hellmode">HELLMODE by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’





Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’

<a href="https://slowdive.bandcamp.com/album/everything-is-alive">everything is alive by Slowdive</a>

Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’

<a href="https://speedyortiz.bandcamp.com/album/rabbit-rabbit">Rabbit Rabbit by Speedy Ortiz</a>

The Natvral: ‘Summer No Light’

<a href="https://thenatvral.bandcamp.com/album/summer-of-no-light">Summer of No Light by The Natvral</a>

8 settembre 2023

Anjimile: ‘The King’

<a href="https://anjimile.bandcamp.com/album/the-king">The King by Anjimile</a>

Deeper: ‘Careful’

<a href="https://deeperchi.bandcamp.com/album/careful">Careful! by Deeper</a>

James Blake: ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’





Kristin Hersh: ‘Clear Pond Road’

<a href="https://kristinhershfire.bandcamp.com/album/clear-pond-road">Clear Pond Road by Kristin Hersh</a>

Roisin Murphy: ‘Hit Parade’

<a href="https://roisinmurphy.bandcamp.com/album/hit-parade">Hit Parade by Róisín Murphy</a>

Romy: ‘Mid Air’

<a href="https://romyromyromy.bandcamp.com/album/mid-air">Mid Air by Romy</a>

Sparklehorse: ‘Bird Machine’

<a href="https://sparklehorse.bandcamp.com/album/bird-machine">Bird Machine by Sparklehorse</a>

Stornoway: ‘Dig The Mountain!’

<a href="https://stornoway.bandcamp.com/album/dig-the-mountain">Dig The Mountain! by Stornoway</a>

The Chemical Brothers: ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’



<a href="https://thechemicalbrothers.bandcamp.com/album/skipping-like-a-stone-feat-beck">Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck) by The Chemical Brothers</a>

The Coral: ‘Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show’





The Coral: ‘Sea Of Mirrors’





15 settembre 2023

Ash: ‘Race The Night’





Explosions In The Sky: ‘End’

<a href="https://explosionsinthesky.bandcamp.com/album/end">End by Explosions in the Sky</a>

Mitski: ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’

<a href="https://mitski.bandcamp.com/album/the-land-is-inhospitable-and-so-are-we">The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We by Mitski</a>

Nation Of Language: ‘Strange Disciple’





Vagabon: ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’

<a href="https://vagabon.bandcamp.com/album/sorry-i-havent-called">Sorry I Haven’t Called by Vagabon</a>

Woods: ‘Perennial’

<a href="https://woodsfamilyband.bandcamp.com/album/perennial">PERENNIAL by WOODS</a>

22 settembre 2023

Chai: ‘Chai’

<a href="https://chaiofficial.bandcamp.com/album/chai">CHAI by CHAI</a>

Devendra Banhart: ‘Flying Wig’

<a href="https://devendrabanhart.bandcamp.com/album/flying-wig">Flying Wig by Devendra Banhart</a>

Kevin Drew: ‘Aging’

<a href="https://kevindrew.bandcamp.com/album/aging">Aging by Kevin Drew</a>

Slaughter Beach, Dog: ‘Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling’

<a href="https://slaughterbeach.bandcamp.com/album/crying-laughing-waving-smiling">Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling by Slaughter Beach, Dog</a>

Teenage Fanclub: ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

<a href="https://teenage-fanclub.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-lasts-forever-2">Nothing Lasts Forever by Teenage Fanclub</a>

The Wytches: ‘Our Guest Can Be Named’

<a href="https://the-wytches.bandcamp.com/album/our-guest-cant-be-named">Our Guest Can’t Be Named by The Wytches</a>

Will Butler + Sister Squares: ‘Will Butler + Sister Squares’

<a href="https://willbutler.bandcamp.com/album/will-butler-sister-squares">Will Butler + Sister Squares by Will Butler + Sister Squares</a>

29 settembre 2023

Animal Collective: ‘Isn’t It Now?’

<a href="https://anmlcollectve.bandcamp.com/album/isn-t-it-now">Isn’t It Now? by Animal Collective</a>

Blonde Redhead: ‘Sit Down For Dinner’

<a href="https://blonderedhead.bandcamp.com/album/sit-down-for-dinner">Sit Down for Dinner by Blonde Redhead</a>

Cherry Glazerr: ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’

<a href="https://cherryglazerr.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-want-you-anymore">I Don’t Want You Anymore by Cherry Glazerr</a>

Islet: ‘Soft Fascination’

<a href="https://islet.bandcamp.com/album/soft-fascination">Soft Fascination by Islet</a>

Modern Nature: ‘No Fixed Point In Space’

<a href="https://modernnature.bandcamp.com/album/no-fixed-point-in-space">No Fixed Point In Space by Modern Nature</a>

Molly Burch: ‘Daydreamer’

<a href="https://mollyburch.bandcamp.com/album/daydreamer">Daydreamer by Molly Burch</a>

Slow Pulp: ‘Yard’

<a href="https://slowpulp.bandcamp.com/album/yard">Yard by Slow Pulp</a>

Wilco: ‘Cousin’