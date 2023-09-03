Le uscite della settimana: Slowdive, Royal Blood, Jeff Rosenstock, Speedy Ortiz…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’
dream-rock
2. Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’
hard-rock
3. Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hellmode’
garage-punk
4. The Natvral: ‘Summer Of No Light’
folk-rock
5. Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’
indie-rock
6. Almost Nothing: ‘Almost Nothing’
synth-pop
7. Medicine: ‘Silences’
noise-rock
8. Pale Blue Eyes: ‘This House’
indie-pop
9. Tiny Skulls: ‘Songs From Some Depressing Movie’
art-folk
10. Puma Blue: ‘Holy Waters’
trip-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Paper Kites, Hey Colossus, Brian Eno (OST), Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo, Field Medic, Taking Meds, Neon Waltz.