Le uscite della settimana: Slowdive, Royal Blood, Jeff Rosenstock, Speedy Ortiz…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’

dream-rock



2. Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’

hard-rock



3. Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hellmode’

garage-punk



4. The Natvral: ‘Summer Of No Light’

folk-rock



5. Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’

indie-rock



6. Almost Nothing: ‘Almost Nothing’

synth-pop



7. Medicine: ‘Silences’

noise-rock



8. Pale Blue Eyes: ‘This House’

indie-pop



9. Tiny Skulls: ‘Songs From Some Depressing Movie’

art-folk



10. Puma Blue: ‘Holy Waters’

trip-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Paper Kites, Hey Colossus, Brian Eno (OST), Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo, Field Medic, Taking Meds, Neon Waltz.