Le uscite della settimana: Slowdive, Royal Blood, Jeff Rosenstock, Speedy Ortiz…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Slowdive: ‘Everything Is Alive’
dream-rock

2. Royal Blood: ‘Back To The Water Below’
hard-rock

3. Jeff Rosenstock: ‘Hellmode’
garage-punk

4. The Natvral: ‘Summer Of No Light’
folk-rock

5. Speedy Ortiz: ‘Rabbit Rabbit’
indie-rock

6. Almost Nothing: ‘Almost Nothing’
synth-pop

7. Medicine: ‘Silences’
noise-rock

8. Pale Blue Eyes: ‘This House’
indie-pop

9. Tiny Skulls: ‘Songs From Some Depressing Movie’
art-folk

10. Puma Blue: ‘Holy Waters’
trip-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Paper Kites, Hey Colossus, Brian Eno (OST), Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo, Field Medic, Taking Meds, Neon Waltz.

 

