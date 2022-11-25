Le uscite della settimana: Elder, Les Big Byrd, Marcus Paquin, Fievel Is Glaque…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Les Big Byrd: ‘Eternal Light Brigade’
psych-rock
2. Elder: ‘Innate Passage’
prog-rock
3. Fievel Is Glauque: ‘Flaming Swords’
jazz-pop
4. Marcus Paquin: ‘Our Love’
soft-rock
5. Humour: ‘Pure Misery’ EP
alt-rock
6. Bonnie Kempley: ‘Running Out Of Things To Say, Running Out Of Things To Do’ EP
bedroom-pop
7. Chase Ceglie: ‘Chaseland’
avant-pop
8. Jamie Lenman: ‘The Atheist’
emo-rock
9. Jemma Freeman And The Cosmic Something: ‘Miffed’
glam-rock
10. Cornelia Murr: ‘Corridor’ EP
indie-folk