LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Elder, Les Big Byrd, Marcus Paquin, Fievel Is Glaque…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Les Big Byrd: ‘Eternal Light Brigade’
psych-rock

2. Elder: ‘Innate Passage’
prog-rock

3. Fievel Is Glauque: ‘Flaming Swords’
jazz-pop

4. Marcus Paquin: ‘Our Love’
soft-rock

5. Humour: ‘Pure Misery’ EP
alt-rock

6. Bonnie Kempley: ‘Running Out Of Things To Say, Running Out Of Things To Do’ EP
bedroom-pop

7. Chase Ceglie: ‘Chaseland’
avant-pop

8. Jamie Lenman: ‘The Atheist’
emo-rock

9. Jemma Freeman And The Cosmic Something: ‘Miffed’
glam-rock

10. Cornelia Murr: ‘Corridor’ EP
indie-folk

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario