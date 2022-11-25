Le uscite della settimana: Elder, Les Big Byrd, Marcus Paquin, Fievel Is Glaque…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Les Big Byrd: ‘Eternal Light Brigade’

psych-rock



2. Elder: ‘Innate Passage’

prog-rock



3. Fievel Is Glauque: ‘Flaming Swords’

jazz-pop



4. Marcus Paquin: ‘Our Love’

soft-rock



5. Humour: ‘Pure Misery’ EP

alt-rock



6. Bonnie Kempley: ‘Running Out Of Things To Say, Running Out Of Things To Do’ EP

bedroom-pop



7. Chase Ceglie: ‘Chaseland’

avant-pop



8. Jamie Lenman: ‘The Atheist’

emo-rock



9. Jemma Freeman And The Cosmic Something: ‘Miffed’

glam-rock



10. Cornelia Murr: ‘Corridor’ EP

indie-folk

