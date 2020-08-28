Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Angel Olsen, Ulver, Motorpsycho, Kelly Lee Owens…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Angel Olsen: ‘Whole New Mess’
indie-folk

2. Kelly Lee Owens: ‘Inner Song’
techno-pop

3. Ulver: ‘Flowers Of Evil’
alt-rock

4. Motorpsycho: ‘The All Is One’
prog-rock

5. Widowspeak: ‘Plum’
indie-pop

6. Aidan Knight: ‘Aidan Knight’
indie-folk

7. Sarah Walk: ‘Another Me’
alt-folk

8. Narrow Head: ’12th House Rock’
noise-rock

9. Giant Rooks: ‘Rookery’
pop-rock

10. PVRIS: ‘Use Me’
pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Disclosure, Bob Moses, Toots And The Maytals, The Allman Betts Band, Colter Wall, Dream Nails, Belako, Suburban Living.

