Le uscite della settimana: Angel Olsen, Ulver, Motorpsycho, Kelly Lee Owens…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Angel Olsen: ‘Whole New Mess’
indie-folk
2. Kelly Lee Owens: ‘Inner Song’
techno-pop
3. Ulver: ‘Flowers Of Evil’
alt-rock
4. Motorpsycho: ‘The All Is One’
prog-rock
5. Widowspeak: ‘Plum’
indie-pop
6. Aidan Knight: ‘Aidan Knight’
indie-folk
7. Sarah Walk: ‘Another Me’
alt-folk
8. Narrow Head: ’12th House Rock’
noise-rock
9. Giant Rooks: ‘Rookery’
pop-rock
10. PVRIS: ‘Use Me’
pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Disclosure, Bob Moses, Toots And The Maytals, The Allman Betts Band, Colter Wall, Dream Nails, Belako, Suburban Living.