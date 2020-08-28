Le uscite della settimana: Angel Olsen, Ulver, Motorpsycho, Kelly Lee Owens…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Angel Olsen: ‘Whole New Mess’

indie-folk



2. Kelly Lee Owens: ‘Inner Song’

techno-pop



3. Ulver: ‘Flowers Of Evil’

alt-rock



4. Motorpsycho: ‘The All Is One’

prog-rock



5. Widowspeak: ‘Plum’

indie-pop



6. Aidan Knight: ‘Aidan Knight’

indie-folk



7. Sarah Walk: ‘Another Me’

alt-folk



8. Narrow Head: ’12th House Rock’

noise-rock



9. Giant Rooks: ‘Rookery’

pop-rock



10. PVRIS: ‘Use Me’

pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Disclosure, Bob Moses, Toots And The Maytals, The Allman Betts Band, Colter Wall, Dream Nails, Belako, Suburban Living.