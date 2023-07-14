LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Blake Mills, Palehound, Cloud, Alaska Reid…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Palehound: ‘Eye On The Bat’
alt-rock

2. Blake Mills: ‘Jelly Road’
indie-folk

3. Alaska Reid: ‘Disenchanter’
alt-rock

4. Claud: ‘Supermodels’
bedroom-pop

5. Far Caspian: ‘The Last Remaining Light’
alt-rock

6. Being Dead: ‘When Horses Would Run’
art-pop

7. Night Beats: ‘Rajan’
psych-rock

8. Snõõper: ‘Super Snõõper’
garage-punk

9. Sam Burton: ‘Dear Departed’
folk-rock

10. Colter Wall: ‘Little Songs’
alt-country

 

