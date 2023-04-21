LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Everything But The Girl, Silver Moth, Rose City Band…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Silver Moth: ‘Black Bay’
alt-rock

2. All Hands Make Light: ‘Darling The Dawn’
experimental-rock

3. Everything But The Girl: ‘Fuse’
sophisti-pop

4. Benefits: ‘Nails’
noise-punk

5. Rose City Band: ‘Garden Party’
psych-folk

6. Lael Neale: ‘Star Eaters Delight’
indie-pop

7. TV Party: ‘Psychic Driving’
garage-punk

8. Aborist: ‘An Endless Sequence Of Dead Zeros’
alt-folk

9. Esther Rose: ‘Free To Run’
indie-folk

10. Holiday Ghosts: ‘Absolute Reality’
slacker-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Enter Shikari, The Heavy, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Rodrigo y GabrielaAlfa Mist, Jethro Tull, Grave Pleasures, Pearl & The Oysters.

 

