Le uscite della settimana: Everything But The Girl, Silver Moth, Rose City Band…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Silver Moth: ‘Black Bay’
alt-rock
2. All Hands Make Light: ‘Darling The Dawn’
experimental-rock
3. Everything But The Girl: ‘Fuse’
sophisti-pop
4. Benefits: ‘Nails’
noise-punk
5. Rose City Band: ‘Garden Party’
psych-folk
6. Lael Neale: ‘Star Eaters Delight’
indie-pop
7. TV Party: ‘Psychic Driving’
garage-punk
8. Aborist: ‘An Endless Sequence Of Dead Zeros’
alt-folk
9. Esther Rose: ‘Free To Run’
indie-folk
10. Holiday Ghosts: ‘Absolute Reality’
slacker-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Enter Shikari, The Heavy, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Rodrigo y GabrielaAlfa Mist, Jethro Tull, Grave Pleasures, Pearl & The Oysters.