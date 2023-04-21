Le uscite della settimana: Everything But The Girl, Silver Moth, Rose City Band…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Silver Moth: ‘Black Bay’

alt-rock



2. All Hands Make Light: ‘Darling The Dawn’

experimental-rock



3. Everything But The Girl: ‘Fuse’

sophisti-pop



4. Benefits: ‘Nails’

noise-punk



5. Rose City Band: ‘Garden Party’

psych-folk



6. Lael Neale: ‘Star Eaters Delight’

indie-pop



7. TV Party: ‘Psychic Driving’

garage-punk



8. Aborist: ‘An Endless Sequence Of Dead Zeros’

alt-folk



9. Esther Rose: ‘Free To Run’

indie-folk



10. Holiday Ghosts: ‘Absolute Reality’

slacker-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Enter Shikari, The Heavy, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Rodrigo y GabrielaAlfa Mist, Jethro Tull, Grave Pleasures, Pearl & The Oysters.