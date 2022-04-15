LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Kurt Vile, 3rd Secret, 50 Foot Wave, Cancer Bats…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Kurt Vile: ‘(Watch My Moves)’
psych-rock

2. 3rd Secret: ‘3rd Secret’
alt-rock

3. 50 Foot Wave: ‘Black Pearl’
alt-rock

4. Jerry Paper: ‘Free Time’
indie-rock

5. La Neve: ‘History Solved’ EP
synth-punk

6. Primer: ‘Incubator’
synth-pop

7. Grae: ‘Whiplash’
alt-pop

8. Cancer Bats: ‘Psychic Jailbreak’
hardcore-punk

9. Joyride!: ‘Miracle Question’
power-pop

10. A Wilhelm Scream: ‘Lose Your Delusion’
punk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Swedish House Mafia, Sault, Alec Banjamin, High Pulp, Alex G (OST), Jake Bugg (OST), Jewel.

