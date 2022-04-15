Le uscite della settimana: Kurt Vile, 3rd Secret, 50 Foot Wave, Cancer Bats…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Kurt Vile: ‘(Watch My Moves)’
psych-rock
2. 3rd Secret: ‘3rd Secret’
alt-rock
3. 50 Foot Wave: ‘Black Pearl’
alt-rock
4. Jerry Paper: ‘Free Time’
indie-rock
5. La Neve: ‘History Solved’ EP
synth-punk
6. Primer: ‘Incubator’
synth-pop
7. Grae: ‘Whiplash’
alt-pop
8. Cancer Bats: ‘Psychic Jailbreak’
hardcore-punk
9. Joyride!: ‘Miracle Question’
power-pop
10. A Wilhelm Scream: ‘Lose Your Delusion’
punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Swedish House Mafia, Sault, Alec Banjamin, High Pulp, Alex G (OST), Jake Bugg (OST), Jewel.