Le uscite della settimana: KVB, Julie Dorion, Richard Dawson, Dan Sartain…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti ieri, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The KVB: ‘Unity’
dream-pop
2. Julie Dorion: ‘I Thought Of You’
indie-folk
3. Ist Ist: ‘The Art Of Lying’
post-punk
4. Jessica’s Brother: ‘Just Rain’
alt-rock
5. Richard Dawson & Circle: ‘Henki’
experimental-folk
6. Dan Sartain: ‘Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise’
garage-rock
7. Ninja June: ‘Meet Me At The End Of Our Ruin’
chamber-pop
8. Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips: ‘Where The Viaduct Looms’
cover
9. Deep Purple: ‘Turning To Crime’
hard-rock
10. Black Label Society: ‘Doom Crew Inc.’
heavy-metal