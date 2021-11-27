LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: KVB, Julie Dorion, Richard Dawson, Dan Sartain…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti ieri, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The KVB: ‘Unity’
dream-pop

2. Julie Dorion: ‘I Thought Of You’
indie-folk

3. Ist Ist: ‘The Art Of Lying’
post-punk

4. Jessica’s Brother: ‘Just Rain’
alt-rock

5. Richard Dawson & Circle: ‘Henki’
experimental-folk

6. Dan Sartain: ‘Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise’
garage-rock

7. Ninja June: ‘Meet Me At The End Of Our Ruin’
chamber-pop

8. Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips: ‘Where The Viaduct Looms’
cover

9. Deep Purple: ‘Turning To Crime’
hard-rock

10. Black Label Society: ‘Doom Crew Inc.’
heavy-metal

