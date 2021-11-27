Le uscite della settimana: KVB, Julie Dorion, Richard Dawson, Dan Sartain…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti ieri, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The KVB: ‘Unity’

dream-pop



2. Julie Dorion: ‘I Thought Of You’

indie-folk



3. Ist Ist: ‘The Art Of Lying’

post-punk



4. Jessica’s Brother: ‘Just Rain’

alt-rock



5. Richard Dawson & Circle: ‘Henki’

experimental-folk



6. Dan Sartain: ‘Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise’

garage-rock



7. Ninja June: ‘Meet Me At The End Of Our Ruin’

chamber-pop



8. Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips: ‘Where The Viaduct Looms’

cover



9. Deep Purple: ‘Turning To Crime’

hard-rock



10. Black Label Society: ‘Doom Crew Inc.’

heavy-metal

