Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Margaret Glaspy, Shamir, Birdy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Osees: ‘Intercepted Message’
garage-punk/rock

2. Margaret Glaspy: ‘Echo The Diamond’
folk-rock

3. Shamir: ‘Homo Anxietatem’
art-pop

4. Green Gardens: ‘This Is Not Your Fault’
art-rock

5. Gregory Alan Isakov: ‘Appaloosa Bones’
alt-country

6. Dizzy: ‘Dizzy’
indie-pop

7. Birdy: ‘Portraits’
pop

8. Fiddlehead: ‘Death Is Nothing To Us’
post-hardcore

9. Tribes: ‘Rabbit Head’
brit-rock

10. The View: ‘Exorcism Of Youth’
brit-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Genesis Owusu, Oldsoul, Hozier, XCerts.

 

