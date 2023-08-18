Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Margaret Glaspy, Shamir, Birdy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Osees: ‘Intercepted Message’
garage-punk/rock
2. Margaret Glaspy: ‘Echo The Diamond’
folk-rock
3. Shamir: ‘Homo Anxietatem’
art-pop
4. Green Gardens: ‘This Is Not Your Fault’
art-rock
5. Gregory Alan Isakov: ‘Appaloosa Bones’
alt-country
6. Dizzy: ‘Dizzy’
indie-pop
7. Birdy: ‘Portraits’
pop
8. Fiddlehead: ‘Death Is Nothing To Us’
post-hardcore
9. Tribes: ‘Rabbit Head’
brit-rock
10. The View: ‘Exorcism Of Youth’
brit-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Genesis Owusu, Oldsoul, Hozier, XCerts.