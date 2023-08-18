Le uscite della settimana: Osees, Margaret Glaspy, Shamir, Birdy…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Osees: ‘Intercepted Message’

garage-punk/rock



2. Margaret Glaspy: ‘Echo The Diamond’

folk-rock



3. Shamir: ‘Homo Anxietatem’

art-pop



4. Green Gardens: ‘This Is Not Your Fault’

art-rock



5. Gregory Alan Isakov: ‘Appaloosa Bones’

alt-country



6. Dizzy: ‘Dizzy’

indie-pop



7. Birdy: ‘Portraits’

pop



8. Fiddlehead: ‘Death Is Nothing To Us’

post-hardcore



9. Tribes: ‘Rabbit Head’

brit-rock



10. The View: ‘Exorcism Of Youth’

brit-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Genesis Owusu, Oldsoul, Hozier, XCerts.