LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Suuns, Meatbodies, Motorists…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Suuns: ‘The Witness’
experimental-pop

2. Meatbodies: ‘333’
garage-rock

3. Motorists: ‘Surrounded’
jangled post-punk

4. Spirits Haing Fun: ‘Two’
avant-rock

5. Pearl & The Oysters: ‘Flowerland’
vintage-pop

6. Bad Waitress: ‘No Taste’
alt-rock

7. Calicoco: ‘Underneath’
alt-rock

8. Great Pagans: ‘Aux Folies’
art-pop/rock

9. Toner: ‘White Buffalo Roam’
alt-rock

10. Jail Socks: ‘Coming Down’
emo-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Little Simz, Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons, Iron Maiden, Wildhearts, LANY, Dntel, Asgeir (EP), Rudimental, Usain Bolt.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario