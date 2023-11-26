Le uscite di questo weekend, con White Denim, Spector e Guided By Voices

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Raze Regal & White Denim Inc: ‘Raze Regal & White Denim Inc’

Soul-rock

<a href="https://razeregalwhitedeniminc.bandcamp.com/album/raze-regal-white-denim-inc">Raze Regal & White Denim Inc by Raze Regal & White Denim Inc.</a>

2. Spector: ‘Here Comes The Early Nights’

Brit-pop

<a href="https://spector.bandcamp.com/album/here-come-the-early-nights">Here Come the Early Nights by Spector</a>

3. Guided By Voices: ‘Nowhere To Go But Up’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/nowhere-to-go-but-up">Nowhere To Go But Up by Guided By Voices</a>

4. O.: ‘Slice’ EP

Experimental-rock

5. Ghostowoman: ‘Hindsight is 50​/​50’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://ghostwoman.bandcamp.com/album/hindsight-is-50-50">Hindsight is 50/50 by GHOSTWOMAN</a>

6. Feeling Figures: ‘Migration Magic’

Noise-pop

<a href="https://feelingfigures.bandcamp.com/album/migration-magic">Migration Magic by Feeling Figures</a>

7. Camilla Sparksss: ‘Lullabies’

Experimental-pop

<a href="https://camillasparksss.bandcamp.com/album/lullabies">Lullabies by Camilla Sparksss</a>

8. Meadow Meadow: ‘You Are So Alive’

Art-folk

<a href="https://meadowmeadow.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-so-alive">You Are So Alive by Meadow Meadow</a>

9. Human Interest: ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP

Space-rock

<a href="https://humaninterest.bandcamp.com/album/empathy-lives-in-outer-space">Empathy Lives In Outer Space by Human Interest</a>

10. Spyres: ‘Karaoke Sellout’ EP

Indie-pop