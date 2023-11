Le uscite di questo weekend, con White Denim, Spector e Guided By Voices

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Raze Regal & White Denim Inc: ‘Raze Regal & White Denim Inc’

Soul-rock

Raze Regal & White Denim Inc by Raze Regal & White Denim Inc.

2. Spector: ‘Here Comes The Early Nights’

Brit-pop

Here Come the Early Nights by Spector

3. Guided By Voices: ‘Nowhere To Go But Up’

Alt-rock

Nowhere To Go But Up by Guided By Voices

4. O.: ‘Slice’ EP

Experimental-rock

5. Ghostowoman: ‘Hindsight is 50​/​50’

Garage-rock

Hindsight is 50/50 by GHOSTWOMAN

6. Feeling Figures: ‘Migration Magic’

Noise-pop

Migration Magic by Feeling Figures

7. Camilla Sparksss: ‘Lullabies’

Experimental-pop

Lullabies by Camilla Sparksss

8. Meadow Meadow: ‘You Are So Alive’

Art-folk

You Are So Alive by Meadow Meadow

9. Human Interest: ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP

Space-rock

Empathy Lives In Outer Space by Human Interest

10. Spyres: ‘Karaoke Sellout’ EP

Indie-pop