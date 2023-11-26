Le uscite di questo weekend, con White Denim, Spector e Guided By Voices

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Raze Regal & White Denim Inc: ‘Raze Regal & White Denim Inc’
Soul-rock
2. Spector: ‘Here Comes The Early Nights’
Brit-pop
3. Guided By Voices: ‘Nowhere To Go But Up’
Alt-rock
4. O.: ‘Slice’ EP
Experimental-rock
5. Ghostowoman: ‘Hindsight is 50/50’
Garage-rock
6. Feeling Figures: ‘Migration Magic’
Noise-pop
7. Camilla Sparksss: ‘Lullabies’
Experimental-pop
8. Meadow Meadow: ‘You Are So Alive’
Art-folk
9. Human Interest: ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP
Space-rock
10. Spyres: ‘Karaoke Sellout’ EP
Indie-pop