Le uscite di questo weekend, con White Denim, Spector e Guided By Voices

Scritto il

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Raze Regal & White Denim Inc: ‘Raze Regal & White Denim Inc’
Soul-rock

2. Spector: ‘Here Comes The Early Nights’
Brit-pop

3. Guided By Voices: ‘Nowhere To Go But Up’
Alt-rock

4. O.: ‘Slice’ EP
Experimental-rock

5. Ghostowoman: ‘Hindsight is 50​/​50’
Garage-rock

6. Feeling Figures: ‘Migration Magic’
Noise-pop

7. Camilla Sparksss: ‘Lullabies’
Experimental-pop

8. Meadow Meadow: ‘You Are So Alive’
Art-folk

9. Human Interest: ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’ EP
Space-rock

10. Spyres: ‘Karaoke Sellout’ EP
Indie-pop

 

