Ride, Chastity Belt ed Ed Harcourt tra i dischi del weekend

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ride: ‘Interplay’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://rideox4.bandcamp.com/album/interplay">Interplay by Ride</a>

2. Chastity Belt: ‘Live Laugh Love’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://chastity-belt.bandcamp.com/album/live-laugh-love">Live Laugh Love by Chastity Belt</a>

3. Ed Harcourt: ‘El Magnifico’

Chamber-pop

4. Chicano Batman: ‘Notebook Fantasy’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://chicanobatman.bandcamp.com/album/notebook-fantasy">Notebook Fantasy by Chicano Batman</a>

5. A Country Western: ‘Life On The Lawn’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://acountrywestern.bandcamp.com/album/life-on-the-lawn">Life on the Lawn by A Country Western</a>

6. The High Llamas: Hey Panda’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://thehighllamas.bandcamp.com/album/hey-panda">Hey Panda by High Llamas</a>

7. Holiday Ghosts: ‘Coat Of Arms’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://holidayghosts.bandcamp.com/album/coat-of-arms">Coat Of Arms by Holiday Ghosts</a>

8. Gglum: ‘The Garden Dream’

Bedroom-pop

<a href="https://gggglum.bandcamp.com/album/the-garden-dream">The Garden Dream by gglum</a>

9. The Secret Sisters: ‘Mind, Man, Medicine’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://thesecretsisters.bandcamp.com/album/mind-man-medicine">Mind, Man, Medicine by The Secret Sisters</a>

10. Sarah Shook And The Disarmers

Folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sum 41, Sheryl Crow, Shabazz Palaces, Kelly Moran.