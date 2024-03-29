Ride, Chastity Belt ed Ed Harcourt tra i dischi del weekend

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ride: ‘Interplay’
Shoegaze

2. Chastity Belt: ‘Live Laugh Love’
Indie-rock

3. Ed Harcourt: ‘El Magnifico’
Chamber-pop

4. Chicano Batman: ‘Notebook Fantasy’
Psych-rock

5. A Country Western: ‘Life On The Lawn’
Alt-rock

6. The High Llamas: Hey Panda’
Avant-pop

7. Holiday Ghosts: ‘Coat Of Arms’
Garage-rock

8. Gglum: ‘The Garden Dream’
Bedroom-pop

9. The Secret Sisters: ‘Mind, Man, Medicine’
Indie-folk

10. Sarah Shook And The Disarmers
Folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sum 41, Sheryl Crow, Shabazz Palaces, Kelly Moran.

 

