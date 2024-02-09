I dischi usciti oggi con Brittany Howard, Chelsea Wolfe ed Helado Negro

I 10 dischi più interessanti in uscita questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’
Alt-soul

2. Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’
Alt-rock

3. Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’
Electro-folk

4. Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’
Jangle-pop

5. Declan McKenna: ‘What Happened To The Beach?’
Psych-pop

6. The Telescopes: ‘Growing Eyes Becoming String’
Space-rock

7. My Life Story: ‘Loving You Is Killing Me’
Brit-pop

8. The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’
Prog-rock

9. Loving: ‘Any Light’
Psych-folk

10. Madi Diaz: ‘Weird Faith’
Indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Benjamin Francis Leftwich, The Dead South, The Chisel. Rosie Frater-Taylor.

 

