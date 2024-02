I dischi usciti oggi con Brittany Howard, Chelsea Wolfe ed Helado Negro

I 10 dischi piĆ¹ interessanti in uscita questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’

Alt-soul

2. Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’

Alt-rock

She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She by CHELSEA WOLFE

3. Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’

Electro-folk

PHASOR by Helado Negro

4. Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’

Jangle-pop

Harm’s Way by Ducks Ltd.

5. Declan McKenna: ‘What Happened To The Beach?’

Psych-pop

6. The Telescopes: ‘Growing Eyes Becoming String’

Space-rock

Growing Eyes Becoming String by the telescopes

7. My Life Story: ‘Loving You Is Killing Me’

Brit-pop

8. The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’

Prog-rock

It Leads To This by The Pineapple Thief

9. Loving: ‘Any Light’

Psych-folk

Any Light by LOVING

10. Madi Diaz: ‘Weird Faith’

Indie-folk

Weird Faith by Madi Diaz

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Benjamin Francis Leftwich, The Dead South, The Chisel. Rosie Frater-Taylor.