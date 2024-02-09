I dischi usciti oggi con Brittany Howard, Chelsea Wolfe ed Helado Negro

I 10 dischi più interessanti in uscita questo weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Brittany Howard: ‘What Now’

Alt-soul

2. Chelsea Wolfe: ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://chelseawolfe.bandcamp.com/album/she-reaches-out-to-she-reaches-out-to-she">She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She by CHELSEA WOLFE</a>

3. Helado Negro: ‘Phasor’

Electro-folk

<a href="https://heladonegro.bandcamp.com/album/phasor">PHASOR by Helado Negro</a>

4. Ducks Ltd: ‘Harm’s Way’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://ducksltdband.bandcamp.com/album/harms-way">Harm’s Way by Ducks Ltd.</a>

5. Declan McKenna: ‘What Happened To The Beach?’

Psych-pop

6. The Telescopes: ‘Growing Eyes Becoming String’

Space-rock

<a href="https://thetelescopes.bandcamp.com/album/growing-eyes-becoming-string">Growing Eyes Becoming String by the telescopes</a>

7. My Life Story: ‘Loving You Is Killing Me’

Brit-pop

8. The Pineapple Thief: ‘It Leads To This’

Prog-rock

<a href="https://kscopemusic.bandcamp.com/album/it-leads-to-this">It Leads To This by The Pineapple Thief</a>

9. Loving: ‘Any Light’

Psych-folk

<a href="https://loving.bandcamp.com/album/any-light">Any Light by LOVING</a>

10. Madi Diaz: ‘Weird Faith’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://madidiaz.bandcamp.com/album/weird-faith">Weird Faith by Madi Diaz</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Benjamin Francis Leftwich, The Dead South, The Chisel. Rosie Frater-Taylor.