I ritorni di Black Crowes e Dandy Warhols tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Dancer: ’10 Songs I Hate About You’

Slacker-pop

<a href="https://meritoriorec.bandcamp.com/album/10-songs-i-hate-about-you">10 Songs I Hate About You by Dancer</a>

2. Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’

Art-pop

<a href="https://devonwelsh.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-me-if-you-want-to-live">Come With Me If You Want To Live by Devon Welsh</a>

3. Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’

Synth-rock

<a href="https://boeckner.bandcamp.com/album/boeckner">Boeckner! by Boeckner</a>

4. The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’

Art-rock

5. The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’

Blues-rock

6. Beans: ‘Boots N Cats’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://beansband.bandcamp.com/album/boots-n-cats">Boots N Cats by Beans</a>

7. Horsebeach: ‘Things To Keep Alive’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://horsebeach.bandcamp.com/album/things-to-keep-alive-2">Things To Keep Alive by Horsebeach</a>

8. Griveing: ‘Everything Goes Right, All At Once’

Emo-rock

<a href="https://grievingband.bandcamp.com/album/everything-goes-right-all-at-once-2">Everything Goes Right, All At Once by Grieving</a>

9. Kacey Musgraves: ‘Deeper Well’

Country-pop

10. Sam Lee: ‘Soungdreaming’

Classic-folk