I ritorni di Black Crowes e Dandy Warhols tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Dancer: ’10 Songs I Hate About You’
Slacker-pop
2. Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’
Art-pop
3. Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’
Synth-rock
4. The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’
Art-rock
5. The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’
Blues-rock
6. Beans: ‘Boots N Cats’
Psych-rock
7. Horsebeach: ‘Things To Keep Alive’
Jangle-pop
8. Griveing: ‘Everything Goes Right, All At Once’
Emo-rock
9. Kacey Musgraves: ‘Deeper Well’
Country-pop
10. Sam Lee: ‘Soungdreaming’
Classic-folk