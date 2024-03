I ritorni di Black Crowes e Dandy Warhols tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 dischi piĆ¹ interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Dancer: ’10 Songs I Hate About You’

Slacker-pop

10 Songs I Hate About You by Dancer

2. Devon Welsh: ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’

Art-pop

Come With Me If You Want To Live by Devon Welsh

3. Boeckner: ‘Boeckner!’

Synth-rock

Boeckner! by Boeckner

4. The Dandy Warhols: ‘Rockmaker’

Art-rock

5. The Black Crowes: ‘Happiness Bastards’

Blues-rock

6. Beans: ‘Boots N Cats’

Psych-rock

Boots N Cats by Beans

7. Horsebeach: ‘Things To Keep Alive’

Jangle-pop

Things To Keep Alive by Horsebeach

8. Griveing: ‘Everything Goes Right, All At Once’

Emo-rock

Everything Goes Right, All At Once by Grieving

9. Kacey Musgraves: ‘Deeper Well’

Country-pop

10. Sam Lee: ‘Soungdreaming’

Classic-folk