Jessica Pratt e Rachel Chinouriri guidano le uscite del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jessica Pratt: ‘Here In The Pitch’
Dream-folk

2. Rachel Chinouriri: ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’
Indie-soul

3. Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’
Indie-pop

4. Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’
Alt-pop

5. Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’
Psych-pop

6. Home Counties: ‘Exactly As It Seems’
Indie-disco

7. Kacy Hill: ‘Bug’
Bedroom-pop

8. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop Pt 2’
Experimental-pop

9. Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’
Chamber-pop

10. Frank Turner: ‘Undefeated’
Folk-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kamasi Washington, Ibibio Sound Machine, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mdou Moctar, Nubian Twist, Sia, Dua Lipa, Penny Arcade, Death Lens, Jon McKiel, Kee Avil, Lightning Bug.

 

