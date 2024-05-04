Jessica Pratt e Rachel Chinouriri guidano le uscite del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Jessica Pratt: ‘Here In The Pitch’
Dream-folk
2. Rachel Chinouriri: ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’
Indie-soul
3. Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’
Indie-pop
4. Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’
Alt-pop
5. Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’
Psych-pop
6. Home Counties: ‘Exactly As It Seems’
Indie-disco
7. Kacy Hill: ‘Bug’
Bedroom-pop
8. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop Pt 2’
Experimental-pop
9. Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’
Chamber-pop
10. Frank Turner: ‘Undefeated’
Folk-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kamasi Washington, Ibibio Sound Machine, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mdou Moctar, Nubian Twist, Sia, Dua Lipa, Penny Arcade, Death Lens, Jon McKiel, Kee Avil, Lightning Bug.