Jessica Pratt e Rachel Chinouriri guidano le uscite del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jessica Pratt: ‘Here In The Pitch’

Dream-folk

Here in the Pitch by Jessica Pratt

2. Rachel Chinouriri: ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Indie-soul

What A Devastating Turn of Events by Rachel Chinouriri

3. Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’

Indie-pop



4. Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’

Alt-pop

Romanticism by hana vu

5. Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

Psych-pop

A Dream Is All We Know by The Lemon Twigs

6. Home Counties: ‘Exactly As It Seems’

Indie-disco



7. Kacy Hill: ‘Bug’

Bedroom-pop

BUG by Kacy Hill

8. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop Pt 2’

Experimental-pop

LOVE + POP Pt 2 by Current Joys

9. Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’

Chamber-pop

10. Frank Turner: ‘Undefeated’

Folk-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kamasi Washington, Ibibio Sound Machine, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mdou Moctar, Nubian Twist, Sia, Dua Lipa, Penny Arcade, Death Lens, Jon McKiel, Kee Avil, Lightning Bug.