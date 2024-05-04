Jessica Pratt e Rachel Chinouriri guidano le uscite del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jessica Pratt: ‘Here In The Pitch’

Dream-folk

<a href="https://jessicapratt.bandcamp.com/album/here-in-the-pitch">Here in the Pitch by Jessica Pratt</a>

2. Rachel Chinouriri: ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Indie-soul

<a href="https://rachelchinouririband.bandcamp.com/album/what-a-devastating-turn-of-events">What A Devastating Turn of Events by Rachel Chinouriri</a>

3. Camera Obscura: ‘Look To The East, Look To The West’

Indie-pop

4. Hana Vu: ‘Romanticism’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://hanavu.bandcamp.com/album/romanticism">Romanticism by hana vu</a>

5. Lemon Twigs: ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://thelemontwigs.bandcamp.com/album/a-dream-is-all-we-know">A Dream Is All We Know by The Lemon Twigs</a>

6. Home Counties: ‘Exactly As It Seems’

Indie-disco

7. Kacy Hill: ‘Bug’

Bedroom-pop

<a href="https://kacyhill0.bandcamp.com/album/bug">BUG by Kacy Hill</a>

8. Current Joys: ‘Love + Pop Pt 2’

Experimental-pop

<a href="https://currentjoys.bandcamp.com/album/love-pop-pt-2">LOVE + POP Pt 2 by Current Joys</a>

9. Kelly Jones: ‘Inevitable Incredible’

Chamber-pop

10. Frank Turner: ‘Undefeated’

Folk-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kamasi Washington, Ibibio Sound Machine, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mdou Moctar, Nubian Twist, Sia, Dua Lipa, Penny Arcade, Death Lens, Jon McKiel, Kee Avil, Lightning Bug.