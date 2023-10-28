Kills, Black Pumas, Gaslight Anthem a Wild Nothing da ascoltare questo weekend

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Kills: ‘God Games’

garage-rock

<a href="https://thekills.bandcamp.com/album/god-games">God Games by The Kills</a>

2. Black Pumas: ‘Chronicles Of A Diamond’

psych-soul

<a href="https://blackpumas.bandcamp.com/album/chronicles-of-a-diamond">Chronicles of a Diamond by Black Pumas</a>

3. The Gaslight Anthem: ‘History Books’

heartland-rock

4. Wild Nothing: ‘Hold’

indie-pop

<a href="https://wildnothingct.bandcamp.com/album/hold">Hold by Wild Nothing</a>

5. The Mountain Goats: ‘Jenny From Thebes’

art-folk

<a href="https://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/jenny-from-thebes">Jenny from Thebes by the Mountain Goats</a>

6. Viji: ‘So Vanilla’

bedroom-pop/rock

7. The American Analog Set: ‘For Forever’

alt-rock

<a href="https://theamericananalogset.bandcamp.com/album/for-forever">For Forever by The American Analog Set</a>

8. Sundara Karma: ‘Better Luck Next Time’

indie-rock

9. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘The Silver Cord’

synth-rock

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/the-silver-cord">The Silver Cord by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

10. Egyptian Blue: ‘A Living Commodity’

post-punk

<a href="https://egyptianblueband.bandcamp.com/album/a-living-commodity">A Living Commodity by Egyptian Blue</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Poppy, OMD, Duran Duran, Wargasm, Flyte, Video Age, Fizz.