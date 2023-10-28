Kills, Black Pumas, Gaslight Anthem a Wild Nothing da ascoltare questo weekend

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Kills: ‘God Games’
garage-rock

2. Black Pumas: ‘Chronicles Of A Diamond’
psych-soul

 

3. The Gaslight Anthem: ‘History Books’
heartland-rock

4. Wild Nothing: ‘Hold’
indie-pop

5. The Mountain Goats: ‘Jenny From Thebes’
art-folk

6. Viji: ‘So Vanilla’
bedroom-pop/rock

7. The American Analog Set: ‘For Forever’
alt-rock

8. Sundara Karma: ‘Better Luck Next Time’
indie-rock

9. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘The Silver Cord’
synth-rock

10. Egyptian Blue: ‘A Living Commodity’
post-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Poppy, OMD, Duran Duran, Wargasm, Flyte, Video Age, Fizz.

 

