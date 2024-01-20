Le Sleater-Kinney guidano le uscite di questa settimana

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sleater-Kinney: ‘Little Rope’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://sleaterkinney.bandcamp.com/album/little-rope">Little Rope by Sleater-Kinney</a>

2. Packs: ‘Melt The Honey’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://packstheband.bandcamp.com/album/melt-the-honey">Melt the Honey by PACKS</a>

3. Glass Beach: ‘Plastic Death’

Math-rock

<a href="https://glassbeach.bandcamp.com/album/plastic-death">plastic death by glass beach</a>

4. Conchúr White: ‘Swirling Violets’

Psych-folk

<a href="https://conchurwhite.bandcamp.com/album/swirling-violets">Swirling Violets by Conchúr White</a>

5. The Fauns: ‘How Lost’

Shoe-wave

<a href="https://thefauns.bandcamp.com/album/how-lost">How Lost by The Fauns</a>

6. Eliza McLamb: ‘Going Through It’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://elizamclambmusic.bandcamp.com/album/going-through-it">Going Through It by Eliza McLamb</a>

7. Birthmark: ‘Birth Of Omni’

Experimental-pop

<a href="https://birthmark.bandcamp.com/album/birth-of-omni">Birth of Omni by Birthmark</a>

8. Green Day: ‘Saviors’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://greendayofficial.bandcamp.com/album/saviors">Saviors by Green Day</a>

9. Omar Rodriguez-Lopez: ‘Is It The Clouds?’

Art-folk

<a href="https://orlprojects.bandcamp.com/album/is-it-the-clouds">Is It The Clouds? by Omar Rodríguez-López</a>

10. Chemitrails: ‘The Joy Of Sects’

Art-rock