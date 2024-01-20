Le Sleater-Kinney guidano le uscite di questa settimana

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sleater-Kinney: ‘Little Rope’
Alt-rock
2. Packs: ‘Melt The Honey’
Indie-rock
3. Glass Beach: ‘Plastic Death’
Math-rock
4. Conchúr White: ‘Swirling Violets’
Psych-folk
5. The Fauns: ‘How Lost’
Shoe-wave
6. Eliza McLamb: ‘Going Through It’
Indie-folk
7. Birthmark: ‘Birth Of Omni’
Experimental-pop
8. Green Day: ‘Saviors’
Punk-rock
9. Omar Rodriguez-Lopez: ‘Is It The Clouds?’
Art-folk
10. Chemitrails: ‘The Joy Of Sects’
Art-rock