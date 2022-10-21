Le uscite della settimana: Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, Tegan And Sara, Frankie Cosmos…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Arctic Monkeys: ‘The Car’
soft-rock
2. Dry Cleaning: ‘Stumpwork’
alt-rock
3. Frankie Cosmos: ‘Inner World Peace’
indie-pop
4. Goat: ‘Oh Death’
experimental-rock
5. Archers Of Loaf: ‘Reason In Decline’
noise-rock
6. Tegan And Sara: ‘Crybaby’
pop-rock
7. Witch Fever: ‘Congregation’
grunge-punk
8. Brutus: ‘Unison Life’
hard-rock
9. Jesse Tabish: ‘Cowboy Ballads Part 1’
folk-rock
10. Alice Boman: ‘The Space Between’
indie-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Architects, Lloyd Carner, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Bibio, The Soft Pink Truth, Robyn Hitchcock, Simple Minds, Young The Giant, Danny Goffey, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Andy Partridge (EP), Burial (EP), Cleopatrick (EP), Serj Tankian (EP).