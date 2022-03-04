Le uscite della settimana: Band Of Horses, Stereophonics, Nilufer Yanya, The Weather Station…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Band Of Horses: ‘Things Are Great’
indie-folk/rock
2. Nilufer Yanya: ‘Painless’
indie-soul
3. The Weather Station: ‘How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars’
indie-folk
4. Peach Pit: ‘From 2 To 3’
power-pop
5. Stereophonics: ‘Oochya!’
brit-rock
6. Stromae: ‘Moltitude’
hip-pop
7. Michelle: ‘After Dinner We Talk Dreams’
alt-R&B
8. Kristine Leschper: ‘The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door’
baroque-folk
9. Guided By Voices: ‘Crystal Nuns Cathedral’
alt-rock
10. CMAT: ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’
country-pop