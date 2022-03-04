LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Band Of Horses, Stereophonics, Nilufer Yanya, The Weather Station…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Band Of Horses: ‘Things Are Great’
indie-folk/rock

2. Nilufer Yanya: ‘Painless’
indie-soul

3. The Weather Station: ‘How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars’
indie-folk

4. Peach Pit: ‘From 2 To 3’
power-pop

5. Stereophonics: ‘Oochya!’
brit-rock

6. Stromae: ‘Moltitude’
hip-pop

7. Michelle: ‘After Dinner We Talk Dreams’
alt-R&B

8. Kristine Leschper: ‘The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door’
baroque-folk

9. Guided By Voices: ‘Crystal Nuns Cathedral’
alt-rock

10. CMAT: ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’
country-pop

