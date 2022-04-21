Le uscite della settimana: Fontaines D.C., Spiritualized, King Gizzard, Patrick Watson…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Skinty Fia’
post-punk
2. Spiritualized: ‘Everything Was Beautiful’
space-rock
3. Kathryn Joseph: ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’
dream-folk
4. Real Lies: ‘Lad Ash’
alt-dance
5. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Night Gnomes’
psych-rock
6. Barzin: ‘Voyeurs In The Dark’
alt-folk
7. S. Carey: ‘Break Me Open’
chamber-folk
8. Patrick Watson: ‘Better In The Shade’
folktronica
9. Hatchie: ‘Giving The World Away’
dream-pop
10. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘Omnium Gatherum’
psych-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: English Teacher (EP), The Waterboys, Primus (EP), Neko Case (best of), My Idea, Kate Bollinger, Jeannines, Hoorsees, MNNQNS, Bonnie Riatt, Bowling For Soup.