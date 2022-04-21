LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Fontaines D.C., Spiritualized, King Gizzard, Patrick Watson…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Skinty Fia’
post-punk

2. Spiritualized: ‘Everything Was Beautiful’
space-rock

3. Kathryn Joseph: ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’
dream-folk

4. Real Lies: ‘Lad Ash’
alt-dance

5. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Night Gnomes’
psych-rock

6. Barzin: ‘Voyeurs In The Dark’
alt-folk

7. S. Carey: ‘Break Me Open’
chamber-folk

8. Patrick Watson: ‘Better In The Shade’
folktronica

9. Hatchie: ‘Giving The World Away’
dream-pop

10. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘Omnium Gatherum’
psych-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: English Teacher (EP), The Waterboys, Primus (EP), Neko Case (best of), My Idea, Kate Bollinger, Jeannines, Hoorsees, MNNQNS, Bonnie Riatt, Bowling For Soup.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario