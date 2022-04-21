Le uscite della settimana: Fontaines D.C., Spiritualized, King Gizzard, Patrick Watson…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Skinty Fia’

post-punk



2. Spiritualized: ‘Everything Was Beautiful’

space-rock



3. Kathryn Joseph: ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’

dream-folk



4. Real Lies: ‘Lad Ash’

alt-dance



5. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Night Gnomes’

psych-rock



6. Barzin: ‘Voyeurs In The Dark’

alt-folk



7. S. Carey: ‘Break Me Open’

chamber-folk



8. Patrick Watson: ‘Better In The Shade’

folktronica



9. Hatchie: ‘Giving The World Away’

dream-pop



10. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: ‘Omnium Gatherum’

psych-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: English Teacher (EP), The Waterboys, Primus (EP), Neko Case (best of), My Idea, Kate Bollinger, Jeannines, Hoorsees, MNNQNS, Bonnie Riatt, Bowling For Soup.