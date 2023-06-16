Le uscite della settimana: Sigur Ros, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ben Howard, Django Django…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sigur Rós: ‘Átta’

dream/post-rock



2. Ben Howard: ‘Is It?’

dream-folk



3. Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘In Times New Roman…’

stoner-rock



4. Django Django: ‘Off Planet’

art-rock



5. Ezra Williams: ‘Supernumeraries’

indie-folk



6. Azamiah: ‘In Phases’

alt-jazz



7. Hand Habits: ‘Sugar The Bruise’ EP

indie-folk



8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse….’

prog-metal



9. Deer Tick: ‘Emotional Contracts’

blues-rock



10. Bonny Doon: ‘Let There Be Music’

folk-rock

