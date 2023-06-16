Le uscite della settimana: Sigur Ros, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ben Howard, Django Django…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sigur Rós: ‘Átta’
dream/post-rock
2. Ben Howard: ‘Is It?’
dream-folk
3. Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘In Times New Roman…’
stoner-rock
4. Django Django: ‘Off Planet’
art-rock
5. Ezra Williams: ‘Supernumeraries’
indie-folk
6. Azamiah: ‘In Phases’
alt-jazz
7. Hand Habits: ‘Sugar The Bruise’ EP
indie-folk
8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse….’
prog-metal
9. Deer Tick: ‘Emotional Contracts’
blues-rock
10. Bonny Doon: ‘Let There Be Music’
folk-rock