Le uscite della settimana: Sigur Ros, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ben Howard, Django Django…

Scritto il
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sigur Rós: ‘Átta’
dream/post-rock

2. Ben Howard: ‘Is It?’
dream-folk

3. Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘In Times New Roman…’
stoner-rock

4. Django Django: ‘Off Planet’
art-rock

5. Ezra Williams: ‘Supernumeraries’
indie-folk

6. Azamiah: ‘In Phases’
alt-jazz

7. Hand Habits: ‘Sugar The Bruise’ EP
indie-folk

8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse….’
prog-metal

9. Deer Tick: ‘Emotional Contracts’
blues-rock

10. Bonny Doon: ‘Let There Be Music’
folk-rock

 

