Le uscite della settimana: Sleater-Kinney, Garbage, Islands, Ryan Adams…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sleater-Kinney: ‘Path Of Wellness’
indie-rock

2. Garbage: ‘No Gods No Masters’
alt-rock

3. Islands: ‘Islomania’
art-pop

4. Ryan Adams: ‘Big Colors’
soft-rock

5. Cold Cave: ‘Fate In Seven Lessons’ EP
dark-wave

6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Butterfly 3000’
prog-rock

7. Social Haul: ‘Social Haul’
art-punk

8. White Flowers: ‘Day By Day’
dream-pop

9. Smoothboi Ezra: ‘Stuck’ EP
indie-folk

10. Folly Group: ‘Awake And Hungry’ EP
post-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Marina, Maroon 5, Danny Elfman, Quivers, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Alessandro Cortini.

