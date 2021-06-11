Le uscite della settimana: Sleater-Kinney, Garbage, Islands, Ryan Adams…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sleater-Kinney: ‘Path Of Wellness’
indie-rock
2. Garbage: ‘No Gods No Masters’
alt-rock
3. Islands: ‘Islomania’
art-pop
4. Ryan Adams: ‘Big Colors’
soft-rock
5. Cold Cave: ‘Fate In Seven Lessons’ EP
dark-wave
6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Butterfly 3000’
prog-rock
7. Social Haul: ‘Social Haul’
art-punk
8. White Flowers: ‘Day By Day’
dream-pop
9. Smoothboi Ezra: ‘Stuck’ EP
indie-folk
10. Folly Group: ‘Awake And Hungry’ EP
post-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Marina, Maroon 5, Danny Elfman, Quivers, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Alessandro Cortini.