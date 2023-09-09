Le uscite della settimana: Sparklehorse, Coral, James Blake, Chemical Brothers…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sparklehorse: ‘Bird Machine’
alt-folk
2. The Coral: ‘Sea Of Mirrors’
psych-folk
3. James Blake: ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’
electro-soul
4. The Chemical Brothers: ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’
big beat
5. Roisin Murphy: ‘Hit Parade’
sophisti-pop
6. Romy: ‘Mid Air’
electro-pop
7. Anjimile: ‘The King’
art-folk
8. Deeper: ‘Careful’
post-punk
9. Kristin Hersh: ‘Clear Pond Road’
alt-rock
10. Jonathan Wilson: ‘Eat The Worm’
soft-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: un altro album dei The Coral (solo formato fisico), Coach Party, Tirzah, Courtney Barnett (OST), Stornoway (EP).