Le uscite della settimana: Sparklehorse, Coral, James Blake, Chemical Brothers…

Scritto il
USCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sparklehorse: ‘Bird Machine’
alt-folk

2. The Coral: ‘Sea Of Mirrors’
psych-folk

3. James Blake: ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’
electro-soul

4. The Chemical Brothers: ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’
big beat

5. Roisin Murphy: ‘Hit Parade’
sophisti-pop

6. Romy: ‘Mid Air’
electro-pop

7. Anjimile: ‘The King’
art-folk

8. Deeper: ‘Careful’
post-punk

9. Kristin Hersh: ‘Clear Pond Road’
alt-rock

10. Jonathan Wilson: ‘Eat The Worm’
soft-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: un altro album dei The Coral (solo formato fisico), Coach Party, Tirzah, Courtney Barnett (OST), Stornoway (EP).

 

